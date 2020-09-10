Startups incubated by DST generated 65,864 jobs, created around Rs 27,262 Cr wealth

By Press Trust of India|10th Sep 2020
The holistic efforts of the DST have also ignited the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and has added to the multiplier effect across the nation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Startups incubated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) generated 65,864 jobs as cumulative direct employment, and created a wealth of Rs 27,262 crore from 2014-19, according to a report published by the DST this week.


The report on the journey of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) in catalysing innovation, entrepreneurship, and incubation was launched by DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma at an online programme earlier this week, a statement by the DST said.


The NSTEDB, an institute under the DST, aims to promote knowledge-driven and technology-intensive enterprises, it said.


The report also indicates a five-fold increase in investments raised by the seed supported startups as funding from angels, venture capitals, and other stakeholders with significant valuation gains.


Overall, the NSTEDB's approach has leveraged the technological strength of higher learning institutes to the benefit of startups through a network of academic incubators seeded and supported by it. It has led to an effective incubation support system that led to the success of these fledgeling startups, the statement said.


Programmes like the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation (NIDHI) initiated by NSTEDB, aligning its activities with the national initiative of Startup India and Stand-up India, have played a significant role in energising the incubator-led innovation value chain, it said.


This activation process included a range of measures like establishment of a network of technology business incubators, scouting innovations, supporting ideas to prototypes, enabling the transition from being innovators to startups, provision of timely seed funding to the incubated startups, and support to scale up the startups through focussed mentorship, partnerships, and networks.


It played a crucial role in strengthening the academic-led innovation and startup ecosystem in the country in the last five years.


The collective strength and power of the NIDHI programme, the DST's incubator network and its startups, was tested successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) programme by supporting various solutions to resolve the crisis, it added.


These efforts have been distributed across all geographical regions of the nation. Besides, the nurturing of 3,681 startups under incubation through the network of 153 incubators created by DST, 1,992 intellectual property (rights) have been generated.


Further, in the last five years, the cumulative direct employment generation of 65,864 and Rs 27,262 crore of economic wealth creation are the key highlights of the impact report, the statement said.


The holistic efforts of the DST have also ignited the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and added to the multiplier effect across the nation, it said.


The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has played a significant role in fostering and nurturing the fledgeling startup ecosystem by steering it through its strong network of incubators through the NSTEDB. The last five years have been significant in bringing this to fruition, as is evident from the report, said Sharma.

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Learn] How WhiteHat Jr got its first cheque of $1.3M and how it found a $300M exit with BYJU’S

Sindhu Kashyaap

This agritech startup helps people own and manage farms for long-term wealth benefits

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Learning platform QShala raises Rs 2.7 Cr from Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital

Vishal Krishna

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal; What an all-electric future holds for India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups can soon list abroad, Finance Ministry to announce a special deal: Sources

Vishal Krishna

ICICI Bank launches dedicated offering for startups

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup SOAL raises $1M from Munjal Auto promoters' investment arm

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Insurance-tech startup i3 Systems raises $1.5M from Unitus Ventures, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $100M from Tiger Global, others; eyes IPO in 2021

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Acko invests $1.2M in car service and repair platform Pitstop

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details