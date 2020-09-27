Best of Weekender: Meet superhero film director Dushyant Kapoor and raise a toast to apple spritzer

The pandemic has turned the world upside down, and the fashion industry is no exception. Fashion shows took a new turn amidst COVID-19 and virtual events became the new normal.





Since ‘virtual’ shows are not going away anytime soon, the need for technology in the industry is paramount.

Make way for Bigthinx, a fashion tech company, that aims to disrupt the global fashion industry using artificial intelligence and computer vision for virtual people, digital clothing, and immersive fashion shows.





The startup’s neural networks create a personalised virtual avatar from photos and use AI to digitally recreate 3D clothing from any 2D image instantly to show how it would look, fit, and drape.

Avatars replace models on the catwalk

Don’t miss our interaction with Shivang Desai and Chandralika Hazarika, the founders, Bigthinx, which recently put on a virtual show that opened the New York Fashion Week as they tell us about the future of fashion in the post-COVID world.

Dushyant Kapoor is an Indian film director, producer, and content creator, and is known for his superhero films like “Mahakaal, Suitboy and Boom".

Dushyant Kapoor

He got into his media venture DK Films at an early age as he loved storytelling and creating gripping characters. His films are centred primarily around the superhero genre and some of his popular characters include ‘Halt, Naari, Narayan and SHE.’

In 2014, Dushyant’s sci-Fi film ‘Halt’ was played at the Cannes Film Festival in the short film category.

Daughters and mothers share a special bond

Different countries mark the occasion of Daughter’s Day — a day to celebrate our daughters — on different days. In India, it is celebrated on the last Sunday of September, and this year, it falls on September 27.

The day was established in some countries to mark the cause of equality and ease of access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection for the daughters of the nation.

Enjoy armchair travel with a podcast

As we get ready to celebrate ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27, it is disheartening to see that 2020 has been a bit of a dampener for people’s travel plans due to the lockdown.

But there is a positive side to the situation. This year has opened up a new space for one to wander via one’s imagination. If you want to indulge in adventurous virtual trips from the comfort of your home, tune into the best travel podcasts and enjoy a virtual holiday.

Fasting is excellent for health and well-being

Fasting has been an integral part of multiple cultures and traditions over time. Many religions have incorporated fasting as part of different traditional festivals and practices. The reason behind these traditional practices is to provide a way of purifying the body and strengthening the mind.

The human body has an amazing ability to withstand deprivation from food. It cannot, however, manage sleep deprivation! Adapted starvation during fasting creates a physiological impact, which allows your body to benefit from the fast afterwards.

Make homemade cocktails with fresh fruit

Until recently, Indians have been globetrotting and in constant pursuit of great memorable experiences. This trend has helped in the evolution of the Indian Bar Story. But now that people cannot go back to their favourite waterholes, the drinking culture like work has moved home.

Necessity is the mother of all invention. While we are all cooped up at home, home bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts are experimenting with new liquids; they are being more creative and gravitating towards luxe spirits since they are not paying a premium in bars.

Fewer things are as pleasurable and relaxing as enjoying a delicious cocktail made at home. Even while entertaining at home, the same rules apply for drinks as they do for the food you serve. They must be impressive, yet easy to prepare so that you can maximise your time with guests.