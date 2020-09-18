[The Turning Point] How three IITians took lessons from their earlier startup to launch Vedantu

By Apurva P|19th Sep 2020
The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Bengaluru-based e-learning startup Vedantu.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Vedantu’s journey began in Barnala, a small town in Punjab. It was 2005, a time when access to quality education was a challenge in smaller cities.


Three fresh graduates from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Roorkee, Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash, were eager to bridge this gap and in 2006 launched their first venture Lakshya, a test prep company. In 2012, Lakshya was acquired by a listed company, MT Educare (Mahesh Tutorials).


Of the 35 children they coached, 11 cleared the IIT entrance. Motivated by this success, the trio decided to help students across the country.


“However, building scale of this nature would have been a huge challenge if we restricted ourselves to offline coaching. We knew that online was the only way to reach students pan India,” says Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder, Vedantu.
Vedantu

Vedantu’s Founders (L-R): Pulkit Jain, Anand Prakash, and Vamsi Krishna

Their next step was to create an all-inclusive platform to reach a larger audience. In 2014, they launched their second venture, Vedantu, to solve the problems and challenges of the offline learning model through a holistic online platform.


Today, Vedantu claims to be first company to start live online learning in India and a market leader in the K-12 online tutoring space. It offers live interactive classes to students across Classes K-12, for all major boards and top competitive exams like JEE and NEET. 

ALSO READ

Also Read

Build & Grow I Vedantu's journey to becoming the second most valued EdTech startup in India

Overcoming the challenges

The founders then started working to address the next two main problems: affordability and accessibility to quality learning in even the remotest parts of the country.


“After years of deep research, we launched W.A.V.E. to personalise teaching and learning for each child. It was designed to make live classes extremely engaging and fun on a one-to-many models. W.A.V.E. has the potential to engage with many students through a single live online tutorial using AI and ML,” Vamsi says.


The measurability report helps students and teachers understand the problem and tackle it. This translates into 500 students learning from one highly trained teacher on the W.A.V.E. platform, and makes the classes extremely engaging and fun.


Vamsi says: “We believe that education cannot be moulded on the concept of one-size-fits-all; it needs to be personalised and this is our core differentiator.”


With marquee investors such as Omidyar Network, Accel, Tiger Global Management, and GGV Capital on board, Vedantu claims to have 150,000 students studying live on its platform each month.

ALSO READ

Also Read

These 5 edtech startups are ensuring that learning is interactive and fun for children

Finding online success

Vedantu recorded a growth of 220 percent during the recent lockdown, with close to 1.5 million students attending live classes every month and teachers delivering over eight million hours of classes.


The number of subscribers on Vedantu's platform has grown to over two million with collections, while revenue soared 80 percent.


Vedantu

Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder

“The acceptance and adoption from parents and students have gone up tremendously and the shift towards online is here to stay. We are confident that Vedantu's offering will see much stronger growth and higher adoption, during the pandemic and beyond,” Vamsi says.


ALSO READ

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How a personal pain point influenced the founding of edtech startup Springboard

The road ahead

During the pandemic, Vedantu entered the early learner segment with the launch of its coding programme targeting students in 6-12 years age group. It plans to launch more programmes in this category.


Vedantu, which recently raised $100 million as part of its Series D funding round, claims to be amongst the top 10 most valued edtech companies globally.


“Virtual is becoming the new normal in learning. We will continue to focus on technology and keep student interaction and engagement at our core. We believe this will be key to driving category and business growth. We also have plans to penetrate the regional and international markets,” Vamsi says.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

How an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, investment banker, and traveller started a trekking company

Sindhu Kashyaap

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

Rashi Varshney

Conquering the beauty ecommerce landscape in the new normal

Kiran Patil
Daily Capsule
Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

From access to affordability: how fintech can democratise finance and uplift livelihoods

Madanmohan Rao

The week that was: from the rise of tech in agriculture to why MMT is optimistic despite COVID-19

Vishal Krishna

These 5 funding deals by Hyderabad startups during lockdown show why the city is an emerging hub

Ankita Vig

[Jobs roundup] Help entertain the world with these openings at Netflix

Apurva P

Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details