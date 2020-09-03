WhiteHat Jr to have 20,000 educators by year-end

By Press Trust of India|3rd Sep 2020
The company, which was recently acquired by Byju's, has over 7,000 teachers on its platform at present.
Edtech startup WhiteHat Jr has said it is ramping up its women-only teacher base in India, adding about 220 teachers a day and plans to have about 20,000 educators on its platform by year-end.


The company, which was recently acquired by Byju's, has over 7,000 teachers on its platform at present.
WhiteHat Jr’s CEO Karan Bajaj

WhiteHat Jr's CEO Karan Bajaj

The ongoing ramp-up is to match the growing base of students across multiple countries including India, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, a statement said.


"Digital education and innovation in teaching methodology has brought back the golden age of teaching in the current times of COVID-19. Parents have also warmed up to the idea of online learning and are fully supportive of the new norms of teaching," WhiteHat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj said.

He said teachers form the backbone of the company's product and are the driving force behind its vision to make kids the creators of technology, rather than just consumers.


"In line with this vision, we are delighted to offer a long-term career roadmap to thousands of teachers in the country, and we are thrilled with the response," he said.


To make the product multilingual and cater to different audiences, WhiteHat Jr maps teachers and students based on the languages they speak, enabling them to switch between languages and making the learning experience more flexible and better suited to the kids' requirements.


Multilingualism not only makes the teacher-student interaction seamless, but also helps in creating a safe and nurturing environment, which is necessary with online learning, the company said.


Currently, the platform has 84 percent teachers under the age of 35 years, teaching coding to kids from the comfort of their homes and earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh on an average every month. Majority of the teachers on the platform hold a postgraduate degree, it added.

Founded in 2018, WhiteHat Jr helps kids from age 6-18 years to build commercial-ready games, animations, and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. It offers four levels of courses - beginner, intermediate, advanced and professional - for students in grades 1-12. 

Edited by Javed Gaihlot

