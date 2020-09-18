Yahoo Cricket partners with PhonePe to reach new audience of fans

Yahoo Cricket announced a partnership with digital payments platform PhonePe to exclusively power the content for PhonePe’s ‘Switch Gully’ through the cricket season ahead.





Users of PhonePe will now be able to catch all the live action while they transact, with live scores, real-time cricket news updates, and ball-by-ball commentary from Yahoo Cricket on ‘Switch Gully’, available on the PhonePe homepage.





Commenting on the partnership, Rituraj Rautela, Head of PhonePe Switch said,

“We are excited to have Yahoo Cricket as a partner onboard PhonePe Switch. Yahoo Cricket will also be an important offering for our users on ‘Switch Gully’, our dedicated hub for cricket this season, where we have partnered with multiple brands for a variety of services across food, gaming and shopping. With this partnership, our 230 million users can now catch all the live cricketing action on the PhonePe app itself."

Yahoo Cricket will be available on PhonePe Switch Gully even after the upcoming Indian Premier League is completed.

PhonePe HomePage





"With over 220 partners on PhonePe Switch currently, our effort has been to build a comprehensive ecosystem offering users a convenient way to engage with multiple apps without downloading them individually. In doing so, we also enable faster customer acquisition at lower costs and drive higher engagement for our partners," added Rituraj.





Speaking about the new development, Nikhil Rungta, India Country Manager, Verizon Media, said,

“This partnership uniquely positions Yahoo Cricket to deliver the latest scores, useful content, and an interactive experience to many more cricket fans at scale. PhonePe’s vast, diverse user base and phenomenal reach will enable fans across the country to enjoy updates of the latest cricketing action from the league with Yahoo Cricket. For fans, this partnership creates a seamless way to connect to their passion, without pausing what they need to get done on PhonePe.”