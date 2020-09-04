Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market

By Team YS|4th Sep 2020
Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith talk about the good, bad, and ugly of becoming the most important brand in the pandemic.
Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly

Zoom

Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith talk about the good, bad, and ugly of becoming the most important brand in the pandemic.


Inside India's growing OTT market

OTT

Illustration: Aditya Ranade

As OTT consumption rises in India, data suggests that Indic language content, especially Hindi, is the most popular choice.


Aatmanirbhar alternative to PUBG Mobile

xsquads scarfall

Surat-based XSQADS Tech team with founder Jemish Kumar Lakhani in the middle

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.


The Made in India cricket game wooing the world

WCC2 app

WCC2 app by Nextwave Multimedia

Homegrown gaming app WCC2 became the people’s choice winner in ‘Gaming’ in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.


Mentoring early-stage entrepreneurs

Naren Gupta

Naren Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners

Naren Gupta, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, talks about mentoring entrepreneurs and investing in over 200 companies.


Clothing brand run by 14-year-old

Maya Anandan

Maya Anandan - Founder of BoardBurn, a tie-dye clothing brand

Maya Anandan is riding the tie-dye fashion wave by launching her own clothing brand, BoardBurn during the lockdown period.


Empowering women to become entrepreneurs

Ranjana Kulshetty

Ranjana Kulshetty started with an initial investment of Rs 5000.

Ranjana Kulshetty started her business from scratch and now exports dresses and jute bags to international markets.


Giving up banking for organic farming

Satyajit and Ajinkya

Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange

Brothers Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange quit banking to start an organic farm and are spreading awareness among farmers.


Building a gourmet popcorn brand

Popcorn & Company

Vikas Suri, Founder and CEO, Popcorn & Company

After supplying popcorn machines, kernels, and seasonings to PVR Cinemas, Vikas Suri launched gourmet brand Popcorn & Company.


