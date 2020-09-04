Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market
Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly
Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith talk about the good, bad, and ugly of becoming the most important brand in the pandemic.
Inside India's growing OTT market
As OTT consumption rises in India, data suggests that Indic language content, especially Hindi, is the most popular choice.
Aatmanirbhar alternative to PUBG Mobile
ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.
The Made in India cricket game wooing the world
Homegrown gaming app WCC2 became the people’s choice winner in ‘Gaming’ in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.
Mentoring early-stage entrepreneurs
Naren Gupta, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, talks about mentoring entrepreneurs and investing in over 200 companies.
Clothing brand run by 14-year-old
Maya Anandan is riding the tie-dye fashion wave by launching her own clothing brand, BoardBurn during the lockdown period.
Empowering women to become entrepreneurs
Ranjana Kulshetty started her business from scratch and now exports dresses and jute bags to international markets.
Giving up banking for organic farming
Brothers Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange quit banking to start an organic farm and are spreading awareness among farmers.
Building a gourmet popcorn brand
After supplying popcorn machines, kernels, and seasonings to PVR Cinemas, Vikas Suri launched gourmet brand Popcorn & Company.
