Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market

Zoom executives Aparna Bawa and Abe Smith talk about the good, bad, and ugly of becoming the most important brand in the pandemic.





Illustration: Aditya Ranade

As OTT consumption rises in India, data suggests that Indic language content, especially Hindi, is the most popular choice.





Surat-based XSQADS Tech team with founder Jemish Kumar Lakhani in the middle

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a Made in India online and offline action survival game with over one million monthly active users.





WCC2 app by Nextwave Multimedia

Homegrown gaming app WCC2 became the people’s choice winner in ‘Gaming’ in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.





Naren Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners

Naren Gupta, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, talks about mentoring entrepreneurs and investing in over 200 companies.





Maya Anandan - Founder of BoardBurn, a tie-dye clothing brand

Maya Anandan is riding the tie-dye fashion wave by launching her own clothing brand, BoardBurn during the lockdown period.





Ranjana Kulshetty started with an initial investment of Rs 5000.

Ranjana Kulshetty started her business from scratch and now exports dresses and jute bags to international markets.





Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange

Brothers Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange quit banking to start an organic farm and are spreading awareness among farmers.





Vikas Suri, Founder and CEO, Popcorn & Company

After supplying popcorn machines, kernels, and seasonings to PVR Cinemas, Vikas Suri launched gourmet brand Popcorn & Company.





