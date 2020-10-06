Amazon optimistic about demand during Great Indian Festival sale

The flagship online shopping event of Amazon – Great Indian Festival — will begin from October 17 and the ecommerce major is optimistic that the sellers on its platform will see higher sales despite COVID-19.





According to Amazon, sellers on its platformer are optimistic this festive season. Quoting a survey by Nielsen, the company said more than 85 percent of SMBs sellers on Amazon.in are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales.

More than 74 percent of sellers are optimistic about the recovery of business and 78 percent are positive about an increase in visibility of products.

On the festival, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them.”

In preparation for the Great Indian Festival, Amazon has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations and added tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network. It has also expanded its fulfilment footprint with more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states offering a storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

Further, Amazon India also announced five new sort centres and the expansion of eight existing sort centres across the country to strengthen fulfilment capacity.

Fierce rival Flipkart will conduct its festive sale event between October 16 and 21.





According to Amazon, this year’s event will see participation from lakhs of small and medium businesses, which could result in this segment rebuilding and accelerating its business in these tough times. This segment is going to showcase over four crore products from 20,000 local shops across 100 cities, the company said.