Deep-dive into product, tech, design thinking with Amit Somani, only at TechSparks 2020

Amit Somani is not only an alpha geek, but also an individual who is adept at recognising startups that stand apart from the pack.





Before stepping in as the Managing Director of Prime Ventures, he was associated with tech biggies such as IBM, Google and MakeMyTrip – and that was where he honed his business acumen and prowess, which today help him reimagine the future of the startup ecosystem.

His contribution in the elevation of the early-stage VC fund has been immense over the last five years, and if you ever happen to read his articles or tune in to his interviews, you might not be able to resist the temptation to pull out a pen and paper to take notes.





From tips to fighting competition, and combatting market uncertainties, to recognising processes one can use to arrive at the right product-market fit, Amit has his finger on the pulse of the startup world - and that has helped him become one of the most valuable mentors to have onboard.





At YourStory's flagship event, TechSparks 2020, we'll hear from Amit on building format-defying products that become ecosystem leaders. We'll also talk about how design thinking is changing, how a brand's visual identity needs to evolve over its life cycle, and why tech companies need to think about products that push the very boundaries of the sectors they operate in.

It is said that, “The life of any startup can be divided into two parts — before product-market fit and after product-market fit.”





Several Indian entrepreneurs and product mavericks have managed to scale at exponential rates by creating unique products and laying down robust goals for their adoption – but how did they do it? What is the formula to their successes, and how does one adeptly identify their target audience’s pain points?





Hopefully, Amit will help demystify all that.





