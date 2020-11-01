Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with author Alka Joshi to the flavour of healthy besan ladoos

When fans of Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club, Hello Sunshine, discovered that an Indian author had been selected as the pick of the month, there was both curiosity and anticipation in the air.

Alka Joshi’s evocative novel The Henna Artist — which is now being translated in 23 languages — will soon be made into a TV adaptation starring Freida Pinto, takes you to another world as you follow the life of a henna artist.

The Henna Artist

The book is a moving portrait of Lakshmi, a henna artist, who struggles to find her feet in society. It is replete with scenes that alternate between being lush and fascinating to stark and cruel.

Make spooky cocktails over Halloween weekend

A Halloween weekend is the perfect time to whip up some spooky cocktails to enjoy the spirit of the holiday. This festival originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

In the 8th century, the evening before All Saint's Day, which falls on November 1, was known as All Hallows Eve, which later became Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes, and eating treats.

Arundhati Nag

Arundhati Nag, a theatre professional and the managing trustee and artistic advisor of the non-profit Sanket Trust, which runs Ranga Shankara, launched the digital version of the annual theatre festival this week, and the virtual event will continue till November 1.

This year, it will be a combination of events, some scheduled to be held at the foyer at Ranga Shankara, while other screenings will happen online. The festival was instituted on November 9, 2014, to commemorate actor Shankar Nag’s 60th birthday each year. On the last day of the festival, the Shankar Nag Award is presented to a young theatre-maker, who embodies service to the art and craft of theatre.

Men's festive wear is all about embracing the classics this year

Our most colourful festivals begin with the elaborate ceremonies of Navratri to the cracking Diwali celebrations, and there is just no end to the excitement associated with the season. People are reinventing ways to celebrate the festival virtually, and no celebrations can be without festive shopping for clothes.

So, what are the fashion trends this year for men? From going back to the tees, donning the Nehru jacket, or investing in the classics, there are many festive fashion trends in menswear that you need to know about this year.

Make sure your festive sweets are healthy and safe

The festivals also bring a plethora of sweets and fried foods to our tables. Unfortunately, it is also a time when sickness and tummy troubles abound and this is why it is important to read our tips from our nutritionist on how to stay healthy this year.

In the past, there were systems in place to ensure better digestion even when large quantities of sweets were made for the festivals. Many homemakers made healthier versions of treats such as chickpea sundal and sweets were usually made out of jaggery, ghee, and roast gram.

Learn how you can enjoy the upcoming festivals without falling prey to its ill effects and find out how to plan your festive treats this year.

Sudeep Nadukkandy

Is Rahul Dravid the person you most admire in the world? Is your most treasured possession the autographed photographs of your favourite footballers? Are your favourite authors Clive Cussler, Robin Cook, and Daniel Kahneman?

If so, meet Sudeep Nadukkandy, the Co-founder of WaterScience India, a pioneer in the non-drinking water filtration category. Besides his work, Sudeep loves playing football and badminton.

His greatest inspirational motto lies in the words of Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘Everything is impossible till it is done.’ Sudeep believes keeping this maxim in mind is the best way to conquer obstacles and work your way to great success.