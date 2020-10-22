Here’s why the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 exhibition is a launchpad for startups to reach a global audience and facilitate fruitful collaborations

The Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) - one of the largest technology summits in the country, is less than a month away.





Organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, this year’s summit is going virtual and will take place over three days from November 19 to November 21, 2020. In its 23rd edition, the summit will focus on facilitating dialogue and collaboration for businesses, governments, academia and innovators to navigate the post-pandemic world.





The event will see global leaders, influencers and companies sharing their vision for the future. As a platform which facilitates discussion and encourages disruptive technologies, the summit enables startups, MSMEs and innovators to unveil new products and showcase their innovative ideas to a global audience. The centre of this action is the BTS Exhibition.





The startup pavilion at the BTS exhibition is exciting for startups in the realm of IT, BT and Electronics. The pavilion will showcase innovators, incubators, and Startup India businesses, among others. It will also feature winning startups from Elevate 100 - a Karnataka government programme that recognises innovative startups. Not only do startups get to showcase and launch their products, they also get to network with other startups, corporates, industry associations and innovators. With BTS 2020 going digital this year, the exhibition will facilitate networking through virtual booths, video calls, live chats and B2B meetings. While simulating the experience of physical meetings, these sessions will also come with a longer life span and an opportunity to reach a wider global audience.

This year, BTS is expected to connect the exhibitors to 4000+ registered business delegates from diverse technology sectors, in addition to 20,000+ visitors. Given that some of the world’s most influential leaders, academicians, innovators, policymakers, government officials, R&D heads, accelerators, incubators and venture capitalists are expected to attend the summit, the exhibition is the perfect opportunity to grab their attention.

Here are a few other reasons why startups should be at the BTS exhibition.

Get an in-depth understanding of industry trends and shifts

Over 100+ startups are expected to participate in the BTS exhibition this year. In addition, the exhibitors at the various industry verticals such as Global Innovation Alliance, India Innovation Alliance, Corporates, and Consumer Electronics, as well as the technology focused pavilions including IT, BT, Electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR & VR), SmartTech, HealthTech, FinTech, MedTech, EduTech, Robotics and Drones, Gaming, will put focus on innovations in the sector. This will enable startups to see what the key industry trends are and the new products and resources that will become significant in the future .

Explore opportunities to expand into newer markets

The exhibition sees attendance from not just tech enthusiasts but also influential decision-makers from enterprises and industry associations, from both the domestic and global ecosystem. This makes it an ideal platform to launch your products,engage with potential customers and ecosystem stakeholders and expand your footprint across geographies.

Get immediate feedback

When startups get to interact with the larger ecosystem, it gives them a unique opportunity to get real-time feedback on the product. From understanding how new features could enhance the product experience to understanding customer requirements closely, participation in the BTS exhibition provides multiple benefits.

Build stronger networks

The exhibition enables startups to get introduced to CEOs, C-suite executives, investors, customers and industry associations, and thereby engage in meaningful conversations that will help build and strengthen impactful partnerships.

Get noticed by movers and shakers of the startup ecosystem

The BTS exhibition is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to interact with angel investors, venture capitalists, mentors and accelerators and gives them a chance to showcase innovative ideas, and their potential in front of a global audience.





To sum up, over the years, the BTS exhibition has become a sought-after global platform for startups to build their network while establishing their tech and innovation expertise.





In all these years, numerous startups have participated in the BTS startup pavilion, providing testimony to its potential.





To make it easier for startups to leverage an opportunity like the BTS exhibition, startups are offered a special rate. Find out more here.





Startups can also connect with Mr. Chandrachood on +91 99641 95859 to know more about how you can exhibit at BTS 2020.



