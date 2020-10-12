BookMyShow introduces safety shield tag ‘My Safety First’ for customers

As the government gives green signal for cinemas to open from October 15 with operating guidelines, Mumbai-based BookMyShow has rolled out ‘My Safety First’ feature - the first ever safety shield tag - across its web and app platforms, in collaboration with cinema partners all over India.





‘My Safety First’ will help create awareness among customers on the various levels of safety and hygiene measures available across different cinemas listed on BookMyShow. Created using BookMyShow’s robust consumer and data analytics, this safety shield feature will highlight the practices being followed by all cinemas across India. According to the company, it will facilitate a safer and more secure movie-watching experience for users, right from the time of booking tickets to return to their favourite movies.





Talking about ‘My Safety First’, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said,

“Customer experience and safety is at the forefront of everything that we do at BookMyShow, and through this feature, we aim to help millions of consumers using BookMyShow to make an informed decision for a worry-free movie viewing experience, even before they step out to watch a film.”

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow

ALSO READ How entertainment is changing: tune in as Ashish Hemrajani of BookMyShow gives his take at TechSparks 2020

‘My Safety First’ tag will list the various safety indicators available across every cinema listed on the platform, such as in-cinema seat distancing, thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitisers, daily temperature check for staff members, availability of packaged food and beverages, limited occupancy in restrooms, compulsory masks, social distancing in cinema premises, sanitisation before every show, amongst others.





BookMyShow’s recent COVID-19 survey report titled ‘Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment’ found that 54 percent of Indian entertainment lovers have been eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days after the lockdown was lifted.

The company said the safety shield tag ‘My Safety First’ is a natural extension of the safety expectations from consumers and its continued efforts to provide a safe experience to millions of Indians who use the platform for all their entertainment needs.

Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is present in over 650 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 6,000 screens, to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more, all accomplished at par with global standards.

With continued support from investors including TPG Growth, Stripes Group, SAIF Partners, Accel and Network18, BookMyShow has grown beyond India with operations in Dubai, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore among others.