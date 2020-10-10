How entertainment is changing: tune in as Ashish Hemrajani of BookMyShow gives his take at TechSparks 2020

From a guy who quit his job after accidentally texting his boss while on a backpacking trip across South Africa, to someone who says he identifies more with cockroaches than unicorns, entrepreneur Ashish Hemrajani has openly acknowledged that he is really just a ‘true Bombay boy with a simplistic world view’.





With this knack to see and call things as they are, Ashish built BookMyShow into India’s largest online ticketing platform from the ground up. Today, as Founder and CEO of BookMyShow — a company that is at the intersection of online and offline forms of entertainment — Ashish is in a very unique position to give his take on how entertainment is changing and what the future looks like.

While some parts of the entertainment industry are seeing a setback never seen before, others are defying traditional formats and flourishing. On the one hand, movie and offline-events ticket sales have declined substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic; on the other hand, ticket sales for online workshops, virtual musical concerts and theatre plays, as well as web-based events have jumped.

In this new age of streaming services, on-demand entertainment, online movie debuts, and virtual events, we’ll strive to understand where the industry, as a whole, is headed from India’s ticket master, Ashish Hemrajani, himself.

At Ashish Hemrajani’s session at YourStory’s TechSparks 2020 event, which will be all-virtual this year, we’ll dive deep into what the next big innovation in the entertainment industry will be, where we’re going to get most of our entertainment from till COVID-19 lets up, how the pandemic is redefining the entertainment business, and if we’re ever going to go back to movie halls to catch a flick and some caramel popcorn.





