[TechSparks] Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Byju Raveendran and more, on Day 3 of TechSparks 2020

Day Two of TechSparks 2020 notched up the inspiration factor with a slew of incredible speakers and topics across masterclasses, deep dive roundtables, and talks, particularly for those looking to build and scale from India.





Most notable was the deep-dive into product-thinking and building for India, by Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, in conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.





Day Three of TechSparks promises to tick a lot of boxes on the state and startup collaboration theme, with a stellar lineup of speakers.





The day will begin with an incredible start with none other than Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, delivering the opening keynote. India is in a position of strength among the global tech elite and it will be good to know how the Digital India agenda will help accelerate this.





This will be followed by a virtual fireside chat on “Marching forward towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat” with Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The fireside chat with Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU's on Building a multinational edtech startup from India will have rich insights from the founder of India's celebrated edtech decacorn.

Three interesting state-oriented sessions for the day include the keynote on “Digital India now and the road ahead” by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MEITY; the virtual fireside on building a startup (MyGov) inside the Government of India with Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; and finally, the roundtable with Dr Ajai Garg, Director, MeitY, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, will converse on what it will take to build an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

We’re also happy to have with us Kunal Kapoor, Actor, Entrepreneur, and Co-founder, of Ketto.org, to talk about “Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: delivering a founder's role”.





We’re equally excited about a session featuring another Kunal – Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED and quite the rockstar in the entrepreneurial world, talking rather interestingly about “the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship”.

If you’re keen on social entrepreneurship, you might want to check out the session on “How to build startups that change the world” featuring Raoul Nanavati, CEO, Navana Tech; Kristin Kagetsu, Co-Founder and CEO, Saathi; Rajendra Lora, Co-Founder and CEO, Freshokartz; and Swetabh Pathak, Co-Founder, Elucidata.io.





Two not-to-be-missed sessions of the day include “Enabling the success of Indian SMBs, the Facebook way”’ with Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business, Facebook India; and “Reimagining the future of entertainment” with Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder and CEO, BookMyShow.





From our international line-up, we have a few insightful topics that include “Connecting Indo-Irish tech ecosystems”’; “The Europe opportunity for Indian startups”’; “India-Japan Collaboration: Benefits and directions’ India-Japan partnership creating new value”; and “Lessons from Australia's tech entrepreneurship ecosystem” in addition to live pitches by JETRO startups.





Healthtech enthusiasts will have great takeaways and insights from the session on “Genomics analytics: combining high performance computing and AI to solve humanity's greatest challenges” by Dr Mileidy Giraldo, Global Lead - Life Sciences, HPC and AI Lenovo Data Centre Group.





To end the day on a high note, we have the closing keynote by Gururaj Deshpande, Entrepreneur and Investor on “Building an innovation ecosystem for our Desh”.





For more information on TechSparks 2020, check out our TechSparks 2020 website.

