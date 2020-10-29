Catch Ratan Tata, John Chambers, Sonu Sood, Bhavish Aggarwal, Nithin Kamath, Gaurav Munjal, and more on the final day of TechSparks 2020

Day Four of TechSparks 2020 brought great perspectives and insights for the tech and startup audience, ticking a lot of boxes on the state and startup collaboration theme, with a great lineup of speakers.

Day Five promises to follow suit with an exceptional line-up of speakers over keynotes, masterclasses, deep-dive roundtables, report launches, pitches, and more.

Our most sought after sessions for the day would be the virtual fireside with Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-FounderCEO, Ola Cabs, on ‘Defining the future of mobility: Economic, environmental, and social implications for India and the world’.





Chairman Emeritus, Cisco, and CEO, JC2 Ventures, John Chambers’ fireside on ‘What does leadership mean to a CEO and startup founder in a hyperconnected world post-pandemic?’ is also sure to garner much attention as should Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha, who will be talking about ‘Making disruptive growth happen with effective decision-making’, followed by the fireside with Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.

Actor, producer and humanitarian Sonu Sood will speak at TechSparks 2020.

Actor, producer and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who helped migrant workers get home during the lockdown and has been creating a meaningful impact in the lives of the underprivileged by helping them find work with Pravasi Rojgar app and scholarship programme for IAS aspirants, will share an inspiring message at TechSparks 2020.





We’re also incredibly excited about presenting our highly-anticipated annual list of handpicked Tech30 startups - 30 young and promising startups with high potential, in addition to a few special mentions for a few select startups that pivoted or came into being to create solutions for the new normal.

From our international line-up, we have a few insightful topics that include ‘Zooming in on Zoom: reimagining how we connect and communicate to achieve more’ with Abe Smith, Head of International, Zoom Video.

We also have a dedicated track for Indo-German collaboration with GINSEP. These include a keynote on ‘Fostering Indo-German Startup Collaborations: Role of Governments’ by Achim Burkart, Consul General, German Consulate General, Bangalore; A roundtable of Indo-German initiative leaders on ‘How to leverage German Indian Startup Initiatives to drive international collaborations?’; an Indo-German Investor-Founder Talk; and finally a presentation of select German startups.





We also have a dedicated UK-India Tech Hub Track beginning with a keynote on ‘Building the right bridges for India-UK entrepreneurship opportunities’ by Harry Booty, UKVI International Communications Lead, UK Home Office, UK Government, and ending with a masterclass by Mike Bandar, Co-founder, Turn Partners, titled ‘You might be on to something - A guide to pitching excellence.’





Other notable tracks for the day include ‘Digitisation of SMBs: The road ahead’ featuring Nitish Asthana, COO, Pine Labs; ‘Gaming, interactivity, and the future of entertainment’ with Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Pocket Aces; ‘Why .in and .Bharat will define the Internet domain destination of India?’ featuring Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI); and ‘Ctrl + Shift: Unlocking innovation’ featuring Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India.

To end the day on a high note, we are extremely fortunate to have Ratan Tata delivering the closing keynote with an important message for India’s youth and entrepreneurs.

TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter.