Electric now has a Mercedes

In 2017, when the Indian government announced that the country would completely transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, it seemed like an over-ambitious target. Fast forward to 2020, it seems more achievable as millennials, who are at the forefront of the green revolution, are willing to make the switch to electric vehicles. This positive response comes as a breath of fresh air (literally), considering the rising pollution levels in the country. EVs hold the key to moving towards a better, cleaner India, and for a more sustainable future for its populace. If you're a tech-savvy Indian who wants a practical electric car that combines luxury, technology, performance and sustainability, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is just what you're looking for.

Mercedes’ leap into a new era of electric mobility

Keeping in mind their mantra for 2020, 'Restless for Tomorrow', Mercedes-Benz jumped onto the e-mobility bandwagon this year with the launch of Mercedes-Benz EQC. The launch is in keeping with the company’s commitment to the automotive industry’s journey for a sustainable future, and signifies a major milestone in Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Ambition 2039’ initiative, which aims to achieve climate-neutral mobility.

"Our objective is to put our combined experience and understanding of the Indian market and customers behind the EQC, and create a long-term, worry-free, sustainable and green mobility ecosystem in India. The EQC will become a torch-bearer towards sustainable luxury in India and will pave the way for further expansion of our green cars portfolio and underline our electric ambition in India suitably,"

says Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz.





The EQC ecosystem at your fingertips

Mercedes-Benz takes care of your entire EQC customer journey, right from booking the car online or offline, financing, wall box installation, to charging and service facilities with a bunch of best-in-class service packages. Here's what's the package offers:





1) Well-connected charging ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz has charging facilities at over 100+ locations spread across 48 cities across the country. For convenient charging at home or office, you are provided with a wall box. In addition, the EQC head unit via navigation will guide you to the nearest public charging station.





2) Safety features

The EQC features seven airbags, attention assist, PRE-SAFE system, ESP and Active Brake assist.





3) In-house experts

A dedicated team of EQC experts will be available across all locations to assist you in sales and for any service requirements.





4) Mercedes Me Connect App

Using the app, you can remotely check EQC's battery status, control car climate pre-entry, get notified in case of theft or unwanted movements, get visibility on compatible charging stations across India, unlock your car through biometric ID access, vehicle finder feature, locate corona testing centres, geo-fencing ability and more.





5) Intelligent recuperation

To ensure that the technical operating range is used to the maximum, the EQC charges its batteries when on the move through intelligent recuperation. As the driver, you can influence the recuperation level using the paddles behind the steering wheel.





6) Futuristic exteriors and interiors

The exterior displays unique features like a widescreen cockpit, LED strip light front and rear, and a black panel radiator grill. The interior uses renewable materials for upholstery and features rose gold finishing. The MBUX intuitive system is a revolutionary infotainment system with natural voice control, touch-sensitive surfaces and seamless navigation.





7) Fit and healthy package

The package comprises unique programmes like ENERGIZING coach, front seat heating, AIR-BALANCE package for fragrance, ionisation and filtering of the interior air, programme-specific lighting moods, and more.





8) Attractive finance and insurance packages

You can avail 40 percent lower EMI from Daimler Financial Services EMI with Star Agility for a loan tenure of three years, starting at an attractive Rs 1,44,111 per month.





That’s not all. For the first time in the auto industry, Mercedes-Benz is offering the ‘industry-first’ 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) battery cover for the EQC.





The price of the vehicle is inclusive of AC wall box charger, home electrical charger, five years of unlimited on-road assistance, a five-year comprehensive service package, five-year extended warranty with unlimited kilometres and battery cover for the first 50 units. There is also an assured buyback value for the EQC for three years during the time of purchase.





Owning a Mercedes-Benz EQC will not only be novel, but also a hassle-free experience.