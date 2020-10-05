[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Acculi Labs raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round

Bengaluru-based health diagnostic company Acculi Labs on Monday announced that it had raised Rs 5 crore (about $700,000) in a seed funding round from PirE Ventures, an investment firm based out of Mumbai.





Started in May 2017, by Rupam Das, Acculi Labs aims to make home-based care available to the last person at the bottom of the pyramid. It's flagship product, Lyfas, enables easy and regular early diagnostics and monitoring for early-stage asymptomatic patients even in the remotest part of the world and helps them to approach their doctor at an early stage.





Rupam Das, the CTO and CEO of Acculi Labs, said,

"The investment will be used to bring our vision to reality. [Our] R&D will work with new vigour and rigour to simplify healthcare for the needy. [We] will run full business operations to ensure that Lyfas becomes the need of every household, irrespective of geophysical location, as we at Acculi believe that healthcare is the need of people."

Rupam Das, CTO and CEO, Acculi Labs

Acculi Labs also received funding under the Idea2PoC scheme under the Startup Karnataka policy and was selected as one of the top startups of ELEVATE 2018, an initiative of the Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, which aims to provide a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform for startups.





Commenting on the investment, Geetha Mahadevappa, PirE Ventures, said, "We see a lot of potential in Lyfas to transform the way we diagnose and monitor diseases today. The asset-light and tech-driven models of the company are easily pluggable into various setups, including OPD, telemedicine, and post-surgery care. We believe that together PirE and Acculi can redefine digital health not only for people, but for the nation".





Earlier, in September 2019, the startup secured undisclosed pre-seed funding from a group of angels and Bengaluru-based consultancy and services firm Startup Basket.