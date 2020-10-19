[Funding alert] Quiz-based learning platform Genius Teacher raises $2M from Indian and US investors

By Sujata Sangwan|19th Oct 2020
The Mumbai-based edtech startup will use the funding to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months.
Ex-Housing.com Co-founder Advitiya Sharma’s quiz-based learning startup Genius Teacher has raised an angel round of $2 million.


The funding came from some of the early-stage investors in India, including, Abhijit Bose (WhatsApp CEO, India), Kunal Shah (CEO, CRED), Sandeep Tandon (Co-founder, Freecharge), Dhruv Agarwal (CEO, Proptiger), Justin Sway (CEO, MMOne Online), Dan Lapus (Co-Founder, Cvent), Nimish Kampani (President, Let's Venture), Gaurav Gupta (ex-VP, Snapdeal), Bikram Bedi (ex-MD AWS India) and Farooq Adam (Co-Founder, Fynd).


The round saw participation of two institutional investors too — Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP.

“Genius Teacher is all about transforming boring education to a learning adventure. We have a big vision to be the best quiz-based learning platform loved by millions of children in K-12. We will utilise our $2 million funds raised to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months," said Founder and CEO Advitiya Sharma.
Founder and CEO Advitiya Sharma

Founder and CEO Advitiya Sharma

The Mumbai-based startup has created over 5,000+ quizzes, 10,000+ interest-based personalised videos to make learning Maths, Science, and English interesting. It claims to be the only AI-enabled platform to support 10+ curriculums, provide real rewards like scholarships and internships with big companies like WhatsApp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Singapore University, IIT(M) and many more.

 

With over 100-plus schools, 2,000+ teachers, 70,000+ paid students, and a record 100 percent renewals, Genius Teacher said it is bringing about a paradigm shift in how students are being taught in school and at home. Its app is available for Android and iOS users.


According to the startup, children are spending a record of three hours on its platform.

“Genius Learning app has used AI and ML to deliver tailor-made educational content based on each student’s individual interest, personalising it on demand along with gamifying it to increase engagement levels. This entire proposition and the team behind it has made Genius a very unique player in the space of edtech,” added Anuj Khetan, Director VKG Ventures LLP.

As per a report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network, edtech users — both paid and free unique users — in the K-12 and post K-12 segment have seen an increase, with the user base doubling from 45 million to 90 million. According to the report, online education offerings across Classes I-XII are projected to increase 6.3 times by 2022, to create a $1.7 billion market.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

