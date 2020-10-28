[Funding alert] FlexiLoans raises Rs 150Cr in debt and equity financing

By Trisha Medhi|28th Oct 2020
FlexiLoans plans to use the proceeds to scale up its micro SME lending and has a pipeline of significant alliance partnerships to be announced this quarter.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital SME lending platform FlexiLoans on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 150 crore in a mix of equity and debt lines from multiple investors, with the Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office leading the fund infusion.

Along with the current funding, FlexiLoans has raised Rs 500 crore in a mix of both equity and debt since its inception in 2016.

The platform plans to use the proceeds to scale up its micro SME lending, and has a pipeline of significant alliance partnerships to be announced this quarter by offering innovative and differentiated lending products, a statement said.


It is also looking to grow its supply chain and co-lending verticals, which are witnessing significant growth and traction in the post-COVID-19 times.


Speaking about the new development, Deepak Jain, Co-founder of FlexiLoans.com, said,

“With this strong commitment by existing investors and industry veterans, FlexiLoans.com is now poised to enter the next phase of its growth journey that we have clearly crafted on the lines of profitability, growth, and risk control. We chose to accept this bid over other term sheets we had from a few institutional investors, given the long-term nature of this capital.”
FlexiLoans.com Cofounders(L:R) Manish Lunia, Abhishek Kothari, Ritesh Jain, Deepak Jain

FlexiLoans.com Cofounders (L:R) Manish Lunia, Abhishek Kothari, Ritesh Jain, Deepak Jain

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A from RVCF, AWE Funds

Founded in 2016 by Indian School of Business alums Abhishek Kothari, Deepak Jain, Manish Lunia, and Ritesh Jain, FlexiLoans claims to have disbursed over 30,000 unsecured loans worth over Rs 800 crore across 1,400+ cities pan-India.


According to the startup, FlexiLoans has 100+ partnerships with India’s leading ecommerce ecosystems, payment gateways, and supply chain ecosystems.

“FlexiLoans.com has one of the strongest fintech technology platform with a right mix of strategy, business partnerships, and underwriting processes to capitalise on the digital lending opportunity in India, especially in the post-COVID-19 environment,” a spokesperson from the Nayar Family Office said.


The platform has been ranked amongst the top 100 fintech innovators globally, and is one of the leading digital lending platforms started with a vision to provide "Loans at a click" to SMEs while solving their problem of accessing quick, flexible, and adequate funds.

Edited by Suman Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[TechSparks 2020] Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: how Kunal Kapoor translated his dream of a social-tech startup into reality

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A from RVCF, AWE Funds

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Travel protection startup Railofy raises Rs 4 Cr in seed round from Roots Ventures, Better Capital, others

Trisha Medhi

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS
Daily Capsule
At TechSparks 2020, Amit Somani of Prime Ventures deep-dives into product thinking for Bharat
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Travel protection startup Railofy raises Rs 4 Cr in seed round from Roots Ventures, Better Capital, others

Trisha Medhi

[TechSparks 2020] Resilience of Indian businesses is inspiring; govt is determined to provide support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aparajita Saxena

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] Remove toxicity and hate from within the system: Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship

Sindhu Kashyaap

India has to strive every bit to become a part of the global value chain, says FM at TechSparks 2020

Sujata Sangwan

ID Fresh, Bounce, Razorpay, Apple, Dunzo, Groww, and more on Day 4 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details