[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A from RVCF, AWE Funds

By Sujata Sangwan|28th Oct 2020
The agritech startup will be using the funds for expansion within Rajasthan and other nearby states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern states of India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rajasthan-based agritech startup Freshokartz has raised Rs 10 crore ($1.4 million) in Pre-Series A funding round from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF) and AWE (Achieving Women Equity) Funds.


The YourStory's Tech30 startup will be using the funds for expansion within Rajasthan and other nearby states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern states of India. The funds will also be used in capacity building, tech development, and geographic expansion. 


Speaking on the latest round of funding, Rajendra Lora, Founder, said,

“Our company has witnessed significant growth even during COVID-19 crisis, which is driven by our team’s differentiated understanding of India’s agricultural supply chain, its markets, and its participants, given our personal farming backgrounds. This helps us execute effectively as an integrated agriculture supply chain company.”
agritech

Freshokartz provides soil-based crop and fertiliser recommendation to farmers

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises $150,000 in pre-Series A round from Innovana ThinkLab

Founded in 2016 by Rajendra Lora and Chandrakanta, Freshokartz provides soil-based crop and fertiliser recommendation to farmers through agronomists and call centres. The startup has opened digitalised physical agri kiosks at the village level to deliver agri advisory, inputs, and collect farmer output through centres or at their doorsteps. It also facilitates farmers in getting financial aid or insurance through partners. 


Freshokartz is building a complete hybrid model for farmers where farmers get Pre and Post harvest agriculture-related services.

“By focusing on a farmer's needs, Freshokartz is providing full stack solutions for better farm outcomes. The team has strong execution capabilities and expects to see significant growth in the coming years,” added Gaurav Chowdhry, VP at RVCF.

Freshokartz is operating 40 physical centers in Rajasthan and working with more than 90,000 farmers. The startup aims to reach one million farmers in the next 12-15 months.


The company is working with more than 100 agri inputs companies including UPL and Chambal Fertilizers to provide agri inputs to the farmer’s doorstep. It has also developed a mobile app for farmers where they can place orders from nearby centers.


Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner of AWE Funds said,


“At AWE Funds, given our team’s deep agri expertise, we believe that the agritech industry is poised for rapid growth. Furthermore, we found FAPL’s focus on appropriate and adaptable farmer-centric technology especially on the downstream input side of the supply chain to be a very compelling investment thesis.”

  

“Added to the fact that the main beneficiaries are marginal farmers of whom 70 percent are women, this investment is very aligned with our gender lens focussed investment mandate in Achieving Women Equity,” Seema added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[TechSparks 2020] Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: how Kunal Kapoor translated his dream of a social-tech startup into reality

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Travel protection startup Railofy raises Rs 4 Cr in seed round from Roots Ventures, Better Capital, others

Trisha Medhi

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

[RAISE 2020] This AI-powered startup offers accurate, contextual translations in 22 Indian languages

Anju Ann Mathew
Daily Capsule
At TechSparks 2020, Amit Somani of Prime Ventures deep-dives into product thinking for Bharat
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Travel protection startup Railofy raises Rs 4 Cr in seed round from Roots Ventures, Better Capital, others

Trisha Medhi

[TechSparks 2020] Resilience of Indian businesses is inspiring; govt is determined to provide support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aparajita Saxena

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] Remove toxicity and hate from within the system: Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship

Sindhu Kashyaap

India has to strive every bit to become a part of the global value chain, says FM at TechSparks 2020

Sujata Sangwan

ID Fresh, Bounce, Razorpay, Apple, Dunzo, Groww, and more on Day 4 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details