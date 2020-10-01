Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation.





A lawyer, politician, activist, and a writer, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869.

While Mahatma Gandhi was a strong advocate of Ahimsa (non-violence), his contribution towards the nation did not end with India’s independence. He also fought and created awareness about social evils like caste system, poverty, women empowerment, untouchability, and so on.

Gandhiji’s teachings and thoughts have stood the test of time and his contribution towards the nation remains unforgettable. His principles, knowledge, positive energy, and ideology are still remembered by people in India and across the world.





As the nation gears up to celebrate his 151 birth anniversary, YourStory takes a look at some of the inspirational quotes by the ‘Mahatma’ about non-violence, humanity, and how to never give up even during difficult situations. Many of these quotes are likely to inspire hope amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”





“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.”





“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”





“Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.”

“Truth alone will endure; all the rest will be swept away before the tide of time"

“The only tyrant I accept in this world is the 'still small voice' within me. And even though I have to face the prospect of being a minority of one, I humbly believe I have the courage to be in such a hopeless minority.”





“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”





“It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.”





“A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strength. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

“Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.”





“It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.”





“You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.”





“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”





“An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.”





“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

“Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love.”





“The future depends on what you do today.”