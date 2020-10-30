Understanding India's next internet users, inside the rise of UPI, and more at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|30th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta talks about the new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Understanding India's next 500M internet users

Google, Caesar Sengupta

At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta talks about the new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.


Anand Sanwal gives lessons in starting up

Anand Sanwal

Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO of CB Insights

CB Insights’ Co-founder Anand Sanwal spoke about how having less forced him to be creative, and why work culture is important.


WhatsApp's plans to scale up commerce

Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose spoke on scaling small businesses and driving financial inclusion at TechSparks 2020.


Suniel Shetty on the changing fitness sector

TechSparks 2020: Suniel Shetty

Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty and Fittr Founder Jitendra Chouksey discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fitness startups.


Inside the rise of UPI and NPCI's way ahead

Dilip Asbe, NPCI, TechSparks 2020

Dilip Asbe—the brains behind UPI—tells how NPCI is targetting small-ticket payments next to boost UPI transactions.


The future of movie theatres post-COVID-19

ashish

Illustration courtesy: YS Design

At TechSparks 2020, BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani gives his take on what the future of the entertainment industry will look like.


How will 5G implementation change India?

Varsha tagare,

Varsha Tagare, Managing Director at Qualcomm Ventures in conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory at TechSparks 2020

Qualcomm Ventures' Varsha Tagare says that technology companies will have to transform networks for 5G implementation.


Staying ahead of the curve with new technologies

Aaksha Meghawat, Apple, TechSparks 2020

Apple AI/ML engineer Aaksha Meghawat explained how young techies can stay ahead of the curve with newer technologies.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Pre-owned luxury car startup Finelistings raises funds from Justdial Co-Founder

Team YS

[App Fridays] Why more than 250 million students are using this free app to do their homework

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Yuvraj Singh invests in nutrition Healthcare startup Wellversed

Trisha Medhi

Procter & Gamble announces a Rs 400 Cr ‘India Growth Fund’ for innovation

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Understanding India's next internet users, inside the rise of UPI, and more at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido launches Mumbai operations, eyes profitability in 18 months

Press Trust of India

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS

Procter & Gamble announces a Rs 400 Cr ‘India Growth Fund’ for innovation

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks 2020] Jobs For All: A discussion on formalising gig workforce, building digital identity, and more

Meha Agarwal

[TechSparks 2020] If there was a book on my journey, I would name it ‘Zero to Zerodha’, says Nithin Kamath

Sindhu Kashyaap

[TechSparks 2020] How India-Japan collaboration improves opportunities for business and innovation

Natsuko Mochizuki