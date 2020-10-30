Understanding India's next internet users, inside the rise of UPI, and more at TechSparks 2020
- +0
- +0
Understanding India's next 500M internet users
At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta talks about the new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.
Anand Sanwal gives lessons in starting up
CB Insights’ Co-founder Anand Sanwal spoke about how having less forced him to be creative, and why work culture is important.
WhatsApp's plans to scale up commerce
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose spoke on scaling small businesses and driving financial inclusion at TechSparks 2020.
Suniel Shetty on the changing fitness sector
Actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty and Fittr Founder Jitendra Chouksey discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fitness startups.
Inside the rise of UPI and NPCI's way ahead
Dilip Asbe—the brains behind UPI—tells how NPCI is targetting small-ticket payments next to boost UPI transactions.
The future of movie theatres post-COVID-19
At TechSparks 2020, BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani gives his take on what the future of the entertainment industry will look like.
How will 5G implementation change India?
Qualcomm Ventures' Varsha Tagare says that technology companies will have to transform networks for 5G implementation.
Staying ahead of the curve with new technologies
Apple AI/ML engineer Aaksha Meghawat explained how young techies can stay ahead of the curve with newer technologies.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome
- +0
- +0