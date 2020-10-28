Embassy of Italy

India Italy High Level Dialogue on Economic Relations, a new strategic economic partnership to strengthen Indo-Italian relations

28th Oct 2020
The first ‘Indo Italian High Level Dialogue on Economical relations’ kicked off earlier this afternoon. An initiative promoted by AIICP (India-Italy Association for Cooperation and Partnership), in collaboration with Confindustria and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and with the support of the Embassy of Italy in India and the Embassy of India in Italy.


"This initiative sees the participation of 60 CEOs from India and Italy and represents the kick-off of a new strategic economic partnership between the two countries,” says the Ambassador of Italy in India, Vincenzo De Luca.

"Italy and India will join their economic capabilities and investments and focus on promoting a sustainable growth based on green economy and energy transition, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure and food processing, with a long-term perspective of mutual engagement.”

After the opening statements of Hon. Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation delivered by the Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo de Luca, and from Hon. Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, delivered by the Ambassador of India to Italy Neena Malhotra, the opening plenary session was moderated by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General CII and featured insightful keynotes from Emma Marcegaglia, Chairman AIICP and Sajjan Jindal, Co-Chairman AIICP; Barbara Beltrame, Vice President for Internationalization Confindustria and Sanjiv Bajaj, Vice President, CII.


Simultaneous thematic tables dedicated to six strategic topics were organized on advanced manufacturing, with a focus on mechanics; machine tools and metallurgy; automotive; energy transition; infrastructure, with focus on railways; food processing and IT. About 60 top-level CEOs participated in the debate.


The event wrapped with sessions from Annalisa Bisson, Coordinator for International Activities, Confindustria; Rodolfo Errore, President, SACE Group; Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy in India and Binoy George, CG of India in Milan. The event took place on Confindustria’s digital platform, Go!

