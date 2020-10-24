[Jobs Roundup] Work with IKEA-backed interior design startup Livspace with these openings

Livspace, the Bengaluru-based home interior and renovation startup, was founded in July 2014 by IIT Kanpur alum Anuj Srivastava and Ramkant Sharma. It is backed by global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Ingka Ventures (IKEA), FFP, EDBI, UC-RNT, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Helion Ventures, among others.





Last month, Livspace invested $30 billion to scale its proprietary design-to-manufacturing-to-installation platform — Neo. Additionally, the startup announced it was planning to on-board over 2,500 ecosystem partners on the platform in the next nine months.





Presently operational in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, Livspace is hiring across verticals to expand its team.

Anuj Srivastava, Cofounder and CEO of Livspace

Interior Designer

Experience required: 2+ years

Livspace is looking for an Interior Designer with strong conceptual skills. They will be required to work closely with the design lead, marketing team, installation partners, and suppliers.





The ideal candidate should have a minimum of two years of experience in residential interior design. They should have strong verbal and written English communication skills and ability to convey complex ideas effectively and efficiently. They should also have experience in knowledge of Auto CAD and Google Sketchup.





Business Manager

Experience required: 5 - 8 years

As a Business Manager at Livspace, the candidate will be working closely with the design team, marketing team, installation partners, and suppliers. The role will include revenue, lead generation, and people management goals.





The Business Manager will be in charge of mentoring and training designers on their team, as per the startup's service delivery standards. The candidate will be required to understand each clients' requirements and keep tabs on their experience throughout the project lifecycle.





The ideal candidate should have five to eight years of experience in architectural consulting or interior designing, or a business management role. Prior entrepreneurial experience will be an added benefit.





Content Writer

Experience required: 1 - 2 years

As a Content Writer with Livspace, the candidate will be writing for the startup's magazine about home interiors, decor advice, and trends, among others. The candidate will be required to write engaging and SEO-friendly articles. Additionally, they will be required to research for articles, including speaking to designers and partner brands.





The candidate should have up to two years of experience in writing for online publications and blogs. They should have previously worked in a content marketing team, have a good command of SEO, and keyword planning.





Marketing Managers

Experience required: N/A

Livespace is looking for a Marketing Manager, who would be responsible for setting up and managing campaigns on marketing automation channels. Their key responsibilities will include ideating and executing marketing campaigns, identifying segmentation criteria based on audience behaviour, demographic, geographic, and psychographic characteristics.





The ideal candidate must be proficient in HubSpot, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua. Fundamental knowledge of HTML/CSS would be an added benefit.





Software Development Engineer

Experience required: 2-plus years

As a Software Development Engineer, the candidate will be responsible for active development of web-based 3D design tool, which is used by interior designers. The candidate will be responsible for the creation of the builder tool, which helps in creating dynamic products run time. They will also be responsible for the development of the rule engine, which will take care of every growing product and design rules.





The ideal candidate should have worked on Javascript for a minimum of two years. They should have knowledge of web development, Angular JS, and MVC framework.





