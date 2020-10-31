[Jobs Roundup] Be a part of PayPal's journey in India with these fintech openings

PayPal was started with a mission to democratise financial services. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo, and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Founded in 1998 by Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Ken Howery, Luke Nosek, Yu Pan, and Max Levchin, PayPal launched operations in India in 2018, enabling Indian consumers and merchants to enjoy the convenience of a single account for domestic and cross-border transactions.

The PayPal India team is now hiring aggressively. With the country hurtling towards digitisation of payments, fintech is one of the best sectors to be in. Join the movement by working with the fintech giant PayPal with these job openings:

Business System Analyst

Experience needed: 6+ years





Under this role, the primary responsibility of the candidate will be to strengthen and further develop the analytical review of complaint trends, issues, and improvement opportunities. They are required to leverage relationships across the PayPal organisation to understand, anticipate, and facilitate the end-to-end review of complaints data and insights. The candidate is expected to utilise data and analytics to define processes gaps, product improvements, and policy changes needed to reduce complaints across the PayPal organisation. They need to also define and implement necessary reporting, monitoring, and governance processes to ensure ongoing complaint trending and analysis.





Data Scientist

Experience needed: 2+ years





As a senior data scientist at PayPal, the candidate will need to apply their strategic and analytical skills to major company challenges. They will be acting as a business consultant to drive recommendations and implement solutions that ultimately impact the bottom line. This may include assessing risks of new products, determining fraud policies, or identifying inefficiencies in existing operations. It should be done by collaborating with a global team of colleagues across sales, operations, product, data science, and finance in an environment that values your insight, encourages you to take on new responsibility, promotes continuous learning, and rewards innovation.





Apart from this, they must also ensure that the team is delivering on KPIs by using various data mining and data visualisation tools to monitor portfolio performance and identify improvement opportunities.





Program Manager, Tech. L&D

Experience needed: 5+ years





PayPal is looking for an innovative and experienced technical learning expert to partner with leaders and SMEs to design, develop, and implement technical curriculum and programmes focused on strengthening technical competence for engineering and IT employees to meet current and future needs. This individual contributor will act as the product owner for learning paths, training courses, boot camps, and other programmes aligning with strategic needs and business priorities to build technical talent.





Their responsibilities include conducting needs analyses, end-to-end design, development, implementation, and sustainment planning for programmes with the goal to rapidly develop industry standard and internally relevant technical skills. They also need to analyse the audience, content, technologies, operational constraints, and trade-offs associated with selecting the best delivery methods for each objective.





Financial Analyst

Experience needed: 5+ years





In this role, the individual will manage the day-to-day process and guide the business through various finance-related tasks. Additionally, the candidate will assist in budgeting, forecasting, month-end close, variance analysis, and reporting related to operating expenses and headcount. This role will work closely with cross-functional teams to provide business insights and guide them towards sound financial decisions.





The candidate is expected to develop an understanding of strategic business priorities, resource and headcount needs, and collaborate with them to execute and improve financial planning and budgeting. They need to identify trends, anticipate needs, and gather business requirements to support an evolving planning and management reporting function that meets the needs of the users.





Senior UX Designer

Experience needed: 5-7 years





As a senior UX designer, the candidate will serve as a design lead and be responsible for designing and building products that support PayPal business customers, from casual sellers to the world’s largest businesses. The ideal candidate is an all-around designer (both interaction and visual design skills), customer advocate, and strategist with experience designing for scale solutions that solve for enterprise customers.





The candidate's responsibilities include partnering with product management, engineering, design systems, program management, and other teams to bring a user-centred perspective to the creation of PayPal products. They need to influence product, design, and engineering executives through storytelling and analytics.





