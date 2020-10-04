Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with actor Manoj Bajpayee to the flavour of ginger ale vodka cocktails

Investment banker-turned-singer-turned-actor Deepti Sadhwani is on a roll. She has traversed many careers with ease and is now on the brink of several exciting music projects that will take her to new levels of stardom.

Deepti Sadhwani

Her dance number with director-duo Meet Bros is now in the video production and her track Lalla Lalla Lori with Fazilpuria will also be out soon shortly. The artiste is already making waves with the music video of Haryana Roadways with Badshah and Fazilpuria.

Manoj Bajpayee

Two-time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee had revealed earlier this year that he had been on the verge of suicide after facing repeated failures as a struggling actor.

There is a biopic being made on Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee’s incredible journey from Belwa village in West Champaran, Bihar, to the tinsel town of Mumbai.

The 51-year-old son of a farmer, who grew up with five siblings in a village in Bihar and went to a “hut school”, has led a fascinating life.

Enjoy vodka cocktails on International Vodka Day

From a Prohibition-era darling to the preferred choice of spirit among the young and restless, vodka has come a long way in the last century. International Vodka Day is a good time to toast the many flavours and cocktails that make vodka one of the top favourite spirits in the world.

Far from being the odourless, colourless, tasteless spirit it is touted to be, vodka comes in as many variations as a rainbow.

Senior citizens require health care and financial freedom

The world is ageing fast. According to recent data from the United Nations, one-sixth of the world population will be over 65 by 2050.

Given the tremendous advancements in the field of medicine leading to better diagnosis and treatment and a more health-conscious population that pays more attention to diet and nutrition, the global average life expectancy stands at 72 years at birth.

In our fast-paced life, knowingly or unknowingly, we leave our elderly alone at home, yearning for our time, affection, care, and support. Somewhere along the way, the intrinsic Indian culture of taking care of our elders in the family is fading away.

Find out the harmful ingredients that are hidden in processed foods

Why are processed foods harmful? Why should these foods be eaten in moderation?

Many people feel that processed foods are just ‘convenience’ foods and there is no harm in making life easier by buying them. But, is it better to consume something out of a box just because it is convenient and risk long term health problems?

In order to understand processed foods, our nutritionist suggests that you learn to decipher the harmful ingredients that are hidden in processed foods. Once you learn to decipher them, you can derive information about the calories, nutritional content, and additives in these foods.

Abhi Umesh Mehta

Are your favourite authors JK Rowling and RL Stein? Is Black Panther your hero of fiction? Is your greatest extravagance a vacation you took to Bali?

If so, meet Abhi Umesh Mehta, MD, Little Italy Juhu in Mumbai who feels the same way. He did a post-graduation degree in Hotel Management and Entrepreneurship from Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, Switzerland.

As for his favourite motto, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do’, he believes is the only principle that will help people get over difficult situations in their lives and aim for peace and happiness.