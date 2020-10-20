Kickstart your entrepreneurial journey with NICE Aarohana's 3-month programme

Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE) had recently announced the launch of its Aarohana initiative. NICE is calling out entrepreneurs in the health and wellness, food and beverages, home decor and furnishing, fashion and accessories, and tourism sectors who are either looking to build a business, or scale their existing enterprises.





The three-month programme for cultural entrepreneurs launches on October 31, 2020 and will be offered free of cost.





In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Co-founder Sanjay Anandaram said:

"The programme is called ‘Aarohana’ which means climbing to an ascent. So you ascend and become on the journey of entrepreneurship [sic]."

NICE Co-founder Sanjay Anandaram

The initiative is aimed to help entrepreneurs plan, develop and scale their businesses. NICE Aarohana will consist of Q&A sessions, interactive workshops and peer learning, crafted by industry experts.





Among others, entrepreneurs or potential startup founders will be learning about crafting value proposition, branding, digital marketing, raising funds, managing people, integrating with supply chains, and taking the product to the global market.

Additionally, participants will be receiving a complimentary access to a comprehensive set of on-demand training tolls and resources on topics. NICE has partnered with the Wadhwani Foundation, TiE Bangalore, Catayst for Women Entrepreneurship and YourStory, for this initiative.





NICE is a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to equip the economic potential of India's millennia-old cultural heritage. It's goal is to nurture cultural and creative entrepreneurs and build an ecosystem of experts and mentors. Additionally, it plans to develop a global network of angel investors.





Team NICE includes industry experts like Aanchal Jain (Founding Partner of Val-More Action Advisory), Rajiv Vasudevan (Founder and CEO of AyurVAID Hospitals), Rashmi Shukla (spearheading Jaypore), celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Saugata Gupta (Managing Director of Marico Limited), and Siva Devireddy (Founder of GoCoop.com).





For more information on the NICE Aarohana programme, click here.