Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

By Press Trust of India|16th Oct 2020
The firm's online sale coincides with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sales and Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale, but would run for a longer period.
Homegrown ecommerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands.

According to a company statement, products from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 'Made in India' brands, government-run emporiums along with international fashion, lifestyle, electronics, and home categories brands will be a part of the sale.

"This year, we want to empower thousands of MSMEs, artisans, Indian brands to leverage on our digital commerce platform as a potent distribution channel and give their consumers the best buying experience," Paytm Mall COO Abhishek Rajan was quoted as saying in the statement.


"We are bringing the best deals possible so that our users are not constrained by budget to celebrate and spread the festive cheer," he added.


The company said it will offer discounts of up to 80 percent on mobiles and accessories, electronics, fashion, home, and kitchen essentials, as well as give an additional Paytm cashback of up to 20 percent on all products.


The annual festive sale of Flipkart, The Big Billion Days (BBD), will also be commencing from October 16 and continue till October 21.

The six-day event will see offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs and appliances, electronics and accessories, fashion, beauty, food, toys, baby care, home and kitchen, furniture, grocery and more.
Diwali festive sale

Image Source: freepik

ALSO READ

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra are helping small businesses go online to thrive in the profit-making festive season


Similarly, Amazon’s flagship online shopping event – Great Indian Festival — will begin from October 17. While the event’s concluding date is yet to be revealed, the sale is planned to go on for the month. 


Amazon is offering instant discounts and finance options, including the 10 percent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The ecommerce major is also offering no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, and payments via Bajaj FinServ. Additionally, the e-retailer is offering exchange offers and other exciting offers on payments made via various credit and debit cards.


The fashion apparel marketplace of the Flipkart Group, Myntra, will hold its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ from October 16 to 22. 


Value-focused ecommerce marketplace Snapdeal has also come up with its festive season sale – ‘Kum Mein Dum'. The Snapdeal Diwali sale will take place between October 16 and October 20. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

