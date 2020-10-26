11 startups to showcase innovative solutions at Demo Day of 3rd edition of Plugin, a collaborative acceleration program from Intel India, DST-Govt of India and SINE-IIT Bombay

In March 2020, 11 startups from across the country working in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Vision-Based and Speech-Based Technologies, Internet of Things, Security and Platform, and representing diverse verticals such as Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Industrial were selected to be a part of the 3rd Edition of Plugin, a one-year collaborative programme for innovative startups. The Demo Day for the 3rd Edition of the Plugin acceleration program is scheduled to be held on November 7, 2020.





Plugin was launched in 2016 as a collaborative endeavour between the Department of Science & Technology (DST) - Government of India; Intel India; and the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay. The programme aims to address challenges faced by startups in the areas of product design, development, commercialisation, and in scaling their business. Plugin offers end-to-end support to startups, including infrastructural and technical support, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing connects from Intel India Maker Lab and SINE-IIT Bombay.





As part of the programme, the selected startups received mentoring; access to labs for tools and platforms; technical and financial support; local and international ecosystem connects; industry validation; access to product development and manufacturing ecosystem; and visibility and opportunities to showcase products in various events, including a demo day, to pitch to investors, corporate and ecosystem partners.

This year, the programme will culminate in a virtual demo day on November 7 from 4 pm onwards. On the occasion, the 11 startups will get to present their innovative solutions. Key industry leaders, Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India, Rajan Anandan, MD of Sequoia Capital, and Shradha Sharma, CEO of YourStory will also be joining for a fire side chat.

The three editions of Plugin saw 34 startups of which 22 are revenue generating.

Head here for more details about Plugin.

Click here to register for the demo day.