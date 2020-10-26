11 startups to showcase innovative solutions at Demo Day of 3rd edition of Plugin, a collaborative acceleration program from Intel India, DST-Govt of India and SINE-IIT Bombay

By Team YS|26th Oct 2020
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In March 2020, 11 startups from across the country working in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Vision-Based and Speech-Based Technologies, Internet of Things, Security and Platform, and representing diverse verticals such as Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Industrial were selected to be a part of the 3rd Edition of Plugin, a one-year collaborative programme for innovative startups. The Demo Day for the 3rd Edition of the Plugin acceleration program is scheduled to be held on November 7, 2020.


Plugin was launched in 2016 as a collaborative endeavour between the Department of Science & Technology (DST) - Government of India; Intel India; and the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay. The programme aims to address challenges faced by startups in the areas of product design, development, commercialisation, and in scaling their business. Plugin offers end-to-end support to startups, including infrastructural and technical support, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing connects from Intel India Maker Lab and SINE-IIT Bombay.


As part of the programme, the selected startups received mentoring; access to labs for tools and platforms; technical and financial support; local and international ecosystem connects; industry validation; access to product development and manufacturing ecosystem; and visibility and opportunities to showcase products in various events, including a demo day, to pitch to investors, corporate and ecosystem partners.

This year, the programme will culminate in a virtual demo day on November 7 from 4 pm onwards. On the occasion, the 11 startups will get to present their innovative solutions. Key industry leaders, Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India, Rajan Anandan, MD of Sequoia Capital, and Shradha Sharma, CEO of YourStory will also be joining for a fire side chat.

The three editions of Plugin saw 34 startups of which 22 are revenue generating.

Head here for more details about Plugin. 

Click here to register for the demo day.

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Stock market tech startup Market Pulse is helping traders make informed decisions

Thimmaya Poojary

How the rise of telemedicine can reform the healthcare sector in India

Paul Abraham

[RAISE 2020] How this Bengaluru-based startup is modernising agriculture through IoT and AI

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Virtual event startup Hubilo raises $4.5M in seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Meet the powerful lineup of women speakers at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Day 1 highlights: Sridhar Vembu, Anu Hariharan, Pieter Kemps, Anup Jain, and more

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Virtual event startup Hubilo raises $4.5M in seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm Money launches ETFs, aims for investment by 1 lakh users in 12-18 months

Press Trust of India

What to expect on Day 2 of TechSparks 2020, India's most influential tech-startup event

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] BASIC Home Loan raises $500K in seed round from Picus Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Airtel rolls out cloud-based communications platform for biz; tunes into $1B market

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details