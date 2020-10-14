Refine your digital marketing ideas and approaches and build a resilient business with the Digital Scale-Up - The Medium Business course

It is difficult for every entrepreneur to find a mentor or an industry leader to turn to when they hit roadblocks or need some advice. But understanding their experiences, their perspective and their insights can make a difference. Today, with digital becoming a game-changer, it has become even more important for leaders of medium-sized companies to leverage digital technologies and strategies to grow their business. It is here that an online course like Digital Scale-Up: ‍The Medium Business Course designed by industry experts can help.





Led by industry leaders like Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory; Suhasini Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, Stellant Communications Pvt Ltd; Rohan Arinaya, Partner, Merican Consultants; Abhishek Rungta, CEO, Indus Net Technologies; Sindhu Biswal, Sr. Growth Marketer, Pocket Aces; Madanmohan Rao, Research Director, YourStory and Aiyappa Somayanda, Head - Key Initiatives and Growth, YourStory, the course provides practical lessons.





The Medium Business Course has been designed to provide an immersive learning experience for founders and leaders of businesses who are poised to take their business further up the value and growth chain. Brought to you by Dell Technologies, in association with YourStory Academy, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, and Harvard Business Review, the course will empower leaders of medium businesses with the information they need to build resilient and competitive businesses and leverage the power of digital.

With over 300 minutes of pre-recorded sessions, the online course extensively covers all topics needed to scale the business. The course is divided into three modules. The first module covers 16 sessions which will help business owners recognise business opportunities, create replicable business models complete with financial projections, and scale up their business by building on the power of digital. Given that the first module is pre-recorded, it gives participants the flexibility to learn at their own pace. The second module will see leaders from Dell Technologies sharing their insights, learnings and experiences which will further help medium businesses fuel their digital transformation. The final module will consist of live webinars and masterclasses, which will enable business owners to not only keep pace with the developments and learn from industry experience but also give them a chance to interact with the experts.

If you are a business owner or a leader looking to begin or strengthen your digital journey, this course is for you. Here’s a brief overview of what the Digital scale-up course will cover and the impact it will drive.

Work on your business fundamentals

The first few sessions will help participants understand the basic concepts of the digital entrepreneurial journey, the business fundamentals, and how to ideate better and validate ideas. The session on branding and positioning will offer insights on how to position the brand properly, enter a market and dominate it. It also has practical insights for brands to take another look at their pricing strategies and understand if they are on the right track.

Understand what it takes to build a MVP in the digital age

As a business, you will constantly need to recalibrate business processes to help the business stay relevant, function and grow. Here the course will help you understand what a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is in the context of a digital business and how you can use the four-step framework to ship your first product. It also explains how you can extend the concept of MVP to build a Minimum Viable Business (MVB).

Drive the growth of the product by leveraging the fundamentals of product-market fit

Business leaders say that without a good product market fit, a business is more likely to fail. That’s why the course deep dives into how businesses can proactively test product-market fit in the digital age. The course will also help you understand why a business must focus on the first 1,000 customers and how they can tailor growth by learning the user journey.

Learn business structure and compliance

A lot of businesses make the mistake of ignoring compliance since it is a complicated subject. Usually, there’s no one who can run them through the basics of what they need to do. People assume that non-compliance issues will only affect big businesses, which isn’t true. The course covers ground on the right business structure and compliance, navigating liability risks and complying with government regulations.

Develop financial modelling for your business

As the business grows, you will need to make increasingly complex financial decisions. But, if you do not have an understanding of the subject, you are likely to be intimidated by the prospect. More importantly, understanding financial modelling and financial statements can help businesses stay clued into the realities of the business. Keeping a tab on the historical and projected financial performance can be important from a fundraising or debt perspective.

Know what to expect when you are growing from a cost perspective

While digital marketing strategies have become key for every business, they are also widely misunderstood. The course not only has practical lessons on how to build a brand but also attract customers through digital channels. It emphasises why digital marketing is a powerful tool for a business and how to make it work to grow the business. The course explores the different components of digital marketing, things you should not do on social media, the need to customise the content depending on the brand and the social media channel being used, among others. It explains what kind of digital marketing mix works depending on the offering and the target consumers. From social media marketing to viral marketing to influencer marketing, the course covers how businesses are driving growth in the digital age.

Integrated marketing

Integrated marketing is one coherent story of the brand told through digital and traditional channels. Industry experts will take you through best practices on how you can make different channels work in tandem to promote your business and how brands can leverage integrated marketing to build or launch a new product.





To sum up, the Digital Scale up - The Medium Business course will help you understand the workings of digital marketing and make it work to help your business grow.