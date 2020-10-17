The week that was: from the rise of TVS Capital to Flipkart helping small businesses

By Vishal Krishna|17th Oct 2020
This week, Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital shared the story behind India’s largest rupee capital fund. We also bring you stories of Aromica Tea and Wysa.
This week, Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, spoke to Gopal Srinivasan, MD and Chairman of TVS Capital Funds, who shared his journey and the story behind creating the India’s largest rupee capital fund.


TVS Capital backs consumption-driven businesses in financial services, food, and lifestyle. It empowers a company with the capability and capital for it to reach its full potential. Its sector focus, combined with an established network of advisors, enables TVS Capital to maximise the value for entrepreneurs.

Guwahati-based Aromica Tea is blending good health and wellness in their range of teas. Founded in 2018 by husband and wife duo Ranjit and Dolly Sharma Baruah, the startup offers 30 tea blends that incorporate the health benefits of natural herbs and ingredients.


Aromica Tea was first launched with five tea blends during the India International Tea & Coffee Expo held at Kolkata in 2018.

The tea startup now offers about 30 tea blends, each with its own taste, character, and health benefits. Popular varieties include chamomile tea, tulsi green tea, blue tea, the patent-pending bhut jolokia tea, saffron tea, yellow tea, oolong tea, moringa tulsi green tea, and turmeric tea.
Aromica Tea founders

2020 is not your regular year. The memory of the lockdown is keeping shoppers home and families are budgeting to get through the tough time. The worst-hit amidst this turmoil are small businesses and MSMEs that continue to operate in the traditional format.

Coronavirus could be the catalyst that brings about a paradigm shift in the way small and medium businesses operate by bringing them online. And even as they get ready to climb on to the digital bandwagon, they are being backed by ecommerce companies that are handholding them from offline to online.

Faced with the fear of the spread of COVID-19, health issues, job stress, disruptions, and social isolation, it is vital to destress. Enter Wysa, a made in India app founded by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati in 2015.

Wysa

Wysa Co-founders - Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati


The Bengaluru-headquartered app aims to be your emotional health buddy and well-being tracker by helping you chat with an AI-enabled mental health ‘chatbot therapist’ designed by therapists, coaches, users, and AI experts.

Wysa, which claims to offer support with mood tracking, finding optimism, and reframing thoughts in easy-to-understand and friendly chats, has so far been used in over 30 countries and has benefited more than 1.2 million people.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

