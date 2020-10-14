From Russia with love: Catch Yulia Aslamova’s workshop on building brands for SaaS companies at TechSparks 2020

Born in one of the coldest places in the world, Siberia, Yulia Aslamova moved to Namma Bengaluru in 2014 after the chaos and cafe culture of India’s Silicon Valley suffused in her a new sense of purpose, and inspired her to set up MakeSuccess — a digital marketing agency that specialises in the SaaS industry.





While Yulia is her own unique brand of quirky — she once left a marathon event without collecting her medal because she wanted to beat peak Bengaluru traffic — she helps SaaS companies cultivate iconic brand identities, define their social media and content strategies, as well as organise events that help promote these brands.





Earlier a part of SEMrush’s India chapter, Yulia is known in the startup circles as someone who can weed out bad digital marketing strategies quickly and replace them with better tools to give the brand more exposure.

At her TechSparks 2020 workshop, hear from Yulia — who, by the way, has travelled to over 20 countries — on how SaaS marketing works, what are some ways SaaS companies can boost their brand visibility, what sort of a digital marketing strategy startups can employ without spending bucketloads of precious capital, and how brands can cultivate identities that resonate with their target audience.





