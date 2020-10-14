From Russia with love: Catch Yulia Aslamova’s workshop on building brands for SaaS companies at TechSparks 2020

By Aparajita Saxena|14th Oct 2020
Yulia Aslamova is known in the startup circles for her keen sense of designing creative brand identities and boosting brand visibility, especially for SaaS companies. Check out her workshop at TechSparks 2020 where she’ll give us a glimpse on navigating the world of digital marketing.
Born in one of the coldest places in the world, Siberia, Yulia Aslamova moved to Namma Bengaluru in 2014 after the chaos and cafe culture of India’s Silicon Valley suffused in her a new sense of purpose, and inspired her to set up MakeSuccess — a digital marketing agency that specialises in the SaaS industry.


While Yulia is her own unique brand of quirky — she once left a marathon event without collecting her medal because she wanted to beat peak Bengaluru traffic — she helps SaaS companies cultivate iconic brand identities, define their social media and content strategies, as well as organise events that help promote these brands.


Earlier a part of SEMrush’s India chapter, Yulia is known in the startup circles as someone who can weed out bad digital marketing strategies quickly and replace them with better tools to give the brand more exposure.

TechSparks 2020

Deep-dive into product, tech, design thinking with Amit Somani, only at TechSparks 2020

At her TechSparks 2020 workshop, hear from Yulia — who, by the way, has travelled to over 20 countries — on how SaaS marketing works, what are some ways SaaS companies can boost their brand visibility, what sort of a digital marketing strategy startups can employ without spending bucketloads of precious capital, and how brands can cultivate identities that resonate with their target audience.


Catch her workshop at TechSparks 2020, which is bigger, better, and even more immersive this year — all of which is tied up in a neat, virtual package you can access from home.


For this and other such events, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. You can also book your place for this all-virtual conference via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow or TownScript.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

