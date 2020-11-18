Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

By Press Trust of India|18th Nov 2020
Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications, including creams, pills, as well as medications that need to stay cold, like insulin.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Now sold on Amazon - insulin and inhalers.


The company opened an online pharmacy on Tuesday, giving Amazon shoppers the chance to buy their medication and order refills on their phones and have it delivered to their doorsteps in a couple of days, just like a book or toilet paper.


The move propels Amazon into a new business, potentially shaking up the pharmacy industry as it has done to everything from book sellers to toy stores and grocers. Big chains like CVS and Walgreens rely on their pharmacies to bring them a steady flow of shoppers who stop by frequently to pick up their medications.

Amazon said it will offer commonly prescribed medications starting Tuesday, including creams, pills, as well as medications that need to stay cold, like insulin.

Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon's website and have doctors send prescriptions to the Seattle-based ecommerce giant.


Most insurance is accepted, Amazon said. But Prime members who don't have insurance can also buy generic or brand name drugs from Amazon for a discount.

e-pharmacy

ALSO READ

Smart speaker shipment in India likely to cross 7.5 lakh units in 2020; Amazon Echo leads: Report

Amazon has been eyeing the healthcare industry for some time now. Two years ago, it spent 750 million to buy online pharmacy PillPack, which organises medication in packets by the time and day they need to be taken. Amazon said that PillPack will continue, focusing on shipping medication to people with chronic conditions. 


Earlier, in August, the Ecommerce giant announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru, marking its entry into the online medicine segment that has seen a significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As part of our commitment to fulfil the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru, allowing customers to order prescription-based medication, in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices, and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers," an Amazon spokesperson said.

E-pharmacies need to register with the Central Licencing Authority for selling prescription drugs online. Amazon India is expected to partner with licence holders for offering the pharmacy service.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] How Jaipur-based iAssure is giving new life to people in smaller towns

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks 2020] Monk Entertainment co-founders map the most effective influencer marketing strategies for your business

Bhavya Kaushal

AI is transforming digital marketing faster than ever. Here’s how medium businesses can benefit from it

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Paytm's mission to become India’s first super-app; Actor Rana Daggubati launches YouTube Channel South Bay
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online insurance platform Turtlemint raises $30M led by GGV Capital

Trisha Medhi

MPL sets up Rs 37 Cr fund for Indian game developers, studios

Press Trust of India

Government will leave no stone unturned to make India preferred global investment destination: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Twitter launches fleets, disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Press Trust of India

‘The future of live sport is streaming’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

[TechSparks 2020] Be quick, clear, and flexible: how businesses can adopt digitisation amidst COVID-19

Anju Ann Mathew

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details