Amazon Web Services to invest $2.77B in Telangana for data centres

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in Telangana to set up multiple data centres, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

“This investment from AWS, the largest FDI that the state has attracted since its inception in June 2014, will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon, which has the largest office campus in Hyderabad,” he added.

AWS is the cloud platform offered by Amazon.





"Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana. After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 20,761 crore ($2.77 B) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022," the minister tweeted.





A press release issued by Rama Rao said, AWS is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here.





AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network, it said.

The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier in the year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, according to the release.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides on-demand cloud computing platform APIs, easy-to-use infrastructure to individuals, companies, and governments to help them get access to technology tools, technical support, and training, among others, which is needed to help entrepreneurs innovate and start up.





Several notable Indian startups such as Swiggy, Zomato, redBus, Ola, OYO, Razorpay, Unacademy, ixigo, etc., are building their products with AWS.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)