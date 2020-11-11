Apple launches new generation MacBook Pro, Air, Mac Mini; check out the specs, India prices, and more

By Rashi Varshney|11th Nov 2020
Apple's introduces the very first Silicon processor called the Apple M1, which features eight cores along with custom integrated GPU, image signal processor, Secure Enclave, and Neural Engine.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Apple has announced the new versions of MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini computers, which are powered by Apple's own Apple M1 SoC.


Announcing the devices in its third and almost last virtual event this year, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said:

“The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple’s breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple." He added that  M1 is by far the most powerful chip Apple has ever created, "and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this new generation of Mac, and we have no doubt it will help them continue to change the world," said Tim.

The very first Apple's Silicon processor is called the Apple M1, which features eight cores along with custom-integrated GPU, image signal processor, Secure Enclave, and Neural Engine. Apple said that the Apple M1 is designed with a new unified memory architecture, will improve power efficiency, and is manufactured on a 5nm process.

Specifications

The MacBook Pro with M1 processor has a 13.3-inch display with 2560x1600 native resolution. It comes with 8GB RAM, and 256GB and 512GB storage options — though this can be increased to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB storage respectively. Apple is promising up to 17 hours of browsing and 20 hours of video playback on the new MacBook Pro. The laptop also comes with two Thunderbolt and USB 4.0 ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. The laptop has also the Magic Keyboard along with a Touch ID sensor and a Touch Bar on top. 


The new MacBook Air comes in two variants: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine and 256GB storage; and Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and 512GB Storage. Both come with 8GB RAM, 13-inch Retina display with True Tone, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, and Two Thunderbolt and USB 4.0 ports.

tim cook

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc

ALSO READ

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

The Mac Mini, Apple claims, is the most versatile computer, and now with M1, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible new features in such a compact design. M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects. An 8-core GPU delivers up to a massive 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac Mini to tackle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease.

"And when compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac Mini is just one-tenth the size, yet delivers up to 5x faster performance," according to Apple Inc.

New MacBooks in India

The refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro will be priced starting at Rs 1,22,900 with 256GB of storage, and Rs 1,42,900 for 512GB of storage. Both feature 8GB of unified memory. The MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC will also have the same prices as before, with a 256GB variant priced at Rs 92,900 in India and a 512GB model priced at Rs 1,17,900.


The Mac Mini gets a price reduction of $100 in the US and similar in India, as it is now priced at Rs 64,900 for 256GB version and Rs 84,900 for 512GB. Now with Apple's online store along with offline stores in India, the new MacBooks can be bought starting today.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

10 things you need to do to make your work-from-home experience healthy and productive

Team YS

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneurship lessons from Ashish Hemrajani; Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming in India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: These 5 Bollywood celebrities have invested in startups in 2020

Trisha Medhi

What value does a CFO bring to your company? Amazon India’s Raghav Rao breaks it down

Vani Kola

Gabbardeals acquires InstaOne Software; aims to empower local retailers

Apurva P

InsurePays helps you secure your future while living in the present. Find out how in this episode of Money Matters

Team YS

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Slice raises Rs 39 Cr in debt funding

Trisha Medhi

Government brings OTTs and online news portals under the purview of I&B Ministry

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter