Apple launches new generation MacBook Pro, Air, Mac Mini; check out the specs, India prices, and more

Apple has announced the new versions of MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini computers, which are powered by Apple's own Apple M1 SoC.





Announcing the devices in its third and almost last virtual event this year, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said:

“The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple’s breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple." He added that M1 is by far the most powerful chip Apple has ever created, "and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this new generation of Mac, and we have no doubt it will help them continue to change the world," said Tim.

The very first Apple's Silicon processor is called the Apple M1, which features eight cores along with custom-integrated GPU, image signal processor, Secure Enclave, and Neural Engine. Apple said that the Apple M1 is designed with a new unified memory architecture, will improve power efficiency, and is manufactured on a 5nm process.

Specifications

The MacBook Pro with M1 processor has a 13.3-inch display with 2560x1600 native resolution. It comes with 8GB RAM, and 256GB and 512GB storage options — though this can be increased to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB storage respectively. Apple is promising up to 17 hours of browsing and 20 hours of video playback on the new MacBook Pro. The laptop also comes with two Thunderbolt and USB 4.0 ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. The laptop has also the Magic Keyboard along with a Touch ID sensor and a Touch Bar on top.





The new MacBook Air comes in two variants: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine and 256GB storage; and Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and 512GB Storage. Both come with 8GB RAM, 13-inch Retina display with True Tone, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, and Two Thunderbolt and USB 4.0 ports.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc

ALSO READ Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

The Mac Mini, Apple claims, is the most versatile computer, and now with M1, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible new features in such a compact design. M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects. An 8-core GPU delivers up to a massive 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac Mini to tackle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease.

"And when compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac Mini is just one-tenth the size, yet delivers up to 5x faster performance," according to Apple Inc.

New MacBooks in India

The refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro will be priced starting at Rs 1,22,900 with 256GB of storage, and Rs 1,42,900 for 512GB of storage. Both feature 8GB of unified memory. The MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC will also have the same prices as before, with a 256GB variant priced at Rs 92,900 in India and a 512GB model priced at Rs 1,17,900.





The Mac Mini gets a price reduction of $100 in the US and similar in India, as it is now priced at Rs 64,900 for 256GB version and Rs 84,900 for 512GB. Now with Apple's online store along with offline stores in India, the new MacBooks can be bought starting today.