The AWS Startup Gaming Championship sees a whole lot of healthy competition and fun

In today’s fast-paced business environment, being competitive is an advantage. You need to know how to face challenges and get ahead in the race. You also need to have the drive to carry on despite the odds. This is especially true for startups who work extra hard to be the best at what they do.





What’s also true is that those who work hard, play equally hard. And to celebrate this spirit, YourStory and AWS organised the Startup Gaming Championship in association with Rooter. The unique, two-day long eSports tournament was held on November 6 and 7 and saw participation from 300+ players from across 25 startups. The presence of celebrity hosts Gursimran Khamba, Aakash Chopra, Akash Mehta and Shubham Gaur added to the excitement.

The tournament included first person shooter games, including Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty Mobile; and casual games including Chess and a sports quiz





After an intense practice session on November 5, which helped break the ice, the tournament kicked off on November 6, with the Group Stage/Qualifier matches for all four games. On November 7, the semi–finals and Grand Finals were organised. The matches were streamed live on the Rooter app and social media channels. In all, there were 16 streams over 1568 minutes of production. The event had a total of 1.2 million views, from 95,000 users and 1401184 minutes were consumed across both the app and website.

The final tally is as follows:





For Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the winning team was from Zerodha comprising Sushant Devu Sherigar, Shivraj Prakash Jadhav, Harshal Satish Katare, Nomaan Nasiruddin Tahsildar and Akhilesh G Kamble. The Wheelseye team with team members Sonesh Jain, Rohit Kabra, Animesh Gautam, Swapnil Bansal and Karan Gupta, was first runners-up. The Zestmoney team was second runners-up and comprising Rugved Sawarkar, Tanuj Patel, Githu George, Satnam Singh and Rishabh Deep Singh.

For Call of Duty Mobile, the winning team was from FarEye consisting of Neha Gupta, Amit Bisht, Amit Kumar, Aikaansha Rana and Preetam Roy. The TurtleMint team with Naveen Verma, Pavan Gadewar and Shashikant More were first runners-up, while the Porter team with Manish Kumar, Vipin Basia, Subrata Mishra and Rajiv Priyadarshi were second runners-up.





In the sports quiz, the winning team was from Wheelseye with Rajeev Kumar and Ayush Anand; the Acko team with Prajesh Dhanuka and Nitin Khanna was first-runners up, while the Vinculum team with Nandkishor Jaiswal and Ajit Singh was second runners-up.

In Chess, Rajani Mohan from FirstEye was the winner, while Abhijit Fase from Bizongo and Jens Olaf Fogh from Cactus Global were first and second runner-up respectively.

Watch stream 1 and stream 2 from Day 1.





Watch Day 2 here.