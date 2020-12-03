How brands can leverage content creators to drive success in today’s digital-first world

Content marketing has recently undergone explosive growth, gaining significant traction among brands. Today, both new and established brands are choosing from the veritable bouquet of micro, nano, mega, and celebrity influencers to promote their products and expand their reach.





In fact, we are now living in a world where content creation has emerged as a lucrative career to aspire toward, especially among the Indian millennials. This growth can be traced back to the rise of social media and other innovative influencer marketing platforms that serve as a disruptive avenue for content creators to showcase their talent and gain a barrage of followers while also acting as enablers for brands to drive popularity.

But what is the secret behind a content creator’s successful followership?

First and foremost, influencers offer an authentic voice and capture every aspect of each product they promote. They represent the brands they actually use through unique, informative, often funny and catchy content, and build a community around it. They consistently create and post content with new ideas and a creative approach – something users can relate to, learn from, and be inspired by.





As a result, when a brand collaborates with content creators to promote its product or service, it naturally catches the attention of the target audience and ignites curiosity in them to try out the new product or service.





A defining factor behind the success of influencer-led content is that the user chooses to follow and stay connected with them in their everyday routine. Put simply, content creators are experts in creating and fostering connections with their audience through mutual interests and shared values, without forcing people to buy the product.

ALSO READ The 7 things you must avoid in your journey of being a content creator

The COVID-19 outbreak: a new opportunity for creators and brands to drive significance

Although COVID-19 came as an unexpected event across the globe, it pulled more people to the online world. As social distancing and other safety protocols became ingrained into people’s daily lives, the internet became their new and only world. This transition also gave creators a new way to look at and create content. For instance, raising awareness around mental health, promoting the use of sanitizers, or just urging people to stay indoors through their content pieces.





Similarly, at a time when people are scared of stepping out or living in fear of job loss or reduction in salary, they expect brands to continue advertising but with more empathy. According to a global survey by Kantar, 78% of consumers across the globe believe that brands should be helpful, and 75% say that brands should keep them informed about their initiatives.





For instance, Nike’s messaging around the on-going need to stay indoors has been appreciated by the government as well as health organisations. To convey these key messages, brands can associate with content creators and share their story with consumers in a much more creative manner, and boost traction in the process. It’s the right time for both creators and brands to be innovative and caring in their ideas and connecting with the public, as more and more people are present across various online channels.

Enter the influencer marketing platforms

At a critical juncture like this, brands can leverage the power of influencer marketing platforms by collaborating with them and giving wings to their marketing campaigns to scale success, even during the crisis.





These platforms are powered by new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) that helps brands identify suitable content creators through data-driven insights and eventually encourage them to gain maximum ROI from their digital marketing efforts.





For instance, if a brand is looking for a creator within a specific budget. Someone who has followers in a certain area, say on Instagram. The tech-driven influencer marketing platform can search and present one or a group of creators having the potential to boost the brand’s reach and attract more consumers to its avenue.

ALSO READ Taking the human away: The role of AI in influencer marketing

Final word

The role of content creators has not only evolved over the years but has also become a necessity for brands to taste success in today’s digital-first world. And influencer marketing platforms can further act as a catalyst in this mission and help both the players get bigger and better, by tapping the unexplored opportunities of the global market.