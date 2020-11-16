Dell Technologies Forum is here to guide your digital transformation journey

This year, millions of organisations were forced to transition to remote working overnight. While digital transformation was long considered an important factor for success, it has now become a priority. Businesses are preparing to embrace the ‘next normal’ and many are now looking for ways to emerge stronger through digital transformation. As businesses rethink how they can deliver new work experiences, Dell Technologies is providing businesses with end-to-end solutions and platforms to grow, evolve and be ready for the future. The Dell Technologies Forum, on November 26, 2020 from 10 AM to 2:30 PM, is a move in that direction

Driving innovation for the next normal

Dell Technologies Forum is going virtual this year and it is a great platform to learn the latest trends and technologies through interactive demos, share ideas and strategies, explore end-to-end solutions, uncover new growth opportunities, network with technologists and experts from all over the country, and accelerate your digital transformation.





The event is built around the three pillars of communication that Dell supports — on-demand IT products and solutions, digital workplace services, and innovation insights through data tools and platforms.

"As organisations are reimagining, redefining and transforming business models, we are here to help with our annual flagship event, Dell Technologies Forum. Discover world-class, end-to-end solutions, world-renowned services & a relentless spirit of Dell Technologies to enable you to grow business, scale it and make it resilient over a period of time,” says Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

What's in store for participants

The event will feature insightful keynotes from industry experts including Alok Ohrie, President and MD, Dell Technologies India ; John Roese, President and CTO, Dell Technologies; Aongus Hegarty, President - International Markets, Dell Technologies; Amit Midha, President - Asia Pacific & Japan I Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies; Nick Day, Dell Account Director, Intel; and Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President - International Marketing, Dell Technologies. They will focus on topics like accelerating your digital transformation, resilience and agility through IT simplicity, digital innovation in India, and more.





Don't miss out on the CEO panel which will focus on the digital transformation experiences of organisations during 2020 and preparing for what’s next in the new normal. The panel features Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra; Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO, WNS Global Services and Past-Chairman, NASSCOM; Mridu Bhandari, Editor – Special Projects, Network18; Partha DeSarkar, Wholetime Executive Director and Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions; Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, and Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life.





A key highlight of the event will be a candid, exclusive fireside chat between actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi and former team India captain Rahul Dravid. Get a sneak-peek into the cricketer’s extraordinary career, and the qualities that made him live up to the Moniker of ‘THE WALL’.





The event will have live and on-demand breakout sessions on Dell's communication pillars to choose from. The sessions are split into flexible IT, digital workplace and innovation through data.





Music certainly keeps the show going. So, sit back and relax as singer and composer, Angaraag Mahanta, better known as Papon lights up the stage with his mesmerising voice.





So, go ahead and register for the Dell Technologies Forum to discover why you need an ally by your side who will give your business what it takes to be ready for the future.