Fintech startup YeLo Bank wins AWS Startup Architecture Challenge of the Year 2020 India finals

YeLo Bank, a digital-only, mobile-first neobank focused on serving mass-market consumers, has won the AWS Startup Architecture Challenge of the Year 2020 India finals. AWS Startup Architecture Challenge is an initiative as part of which AWS Startup customers in select regions get the opportunity to showcase their unique and innovative architecture platforms built on AWS. As a regional winner, YeLo has been awarded $25k in AWS Credits.





Watch Nishant Chandra, Co-founder and CTO, YeLo Bank, sharing the startup’s journey so far, the challenges they faced along the way and why they built the neobank’s technology stack on AWS.





Yelo was among the eight finalists shortlisted to pitch for the regional finals. The other finalists included Recko, Niyo, SurveySparrow, inVOID, Trapyz, NIRA and KredX. The startups pitched to a jury consisting of Kiran Darisi, Co-founder & Distinguished Engineer, Freshworks; Harishankaran K, Co-founder, HackerRank; Braj Kishore Mahto, Global Head- Database Services, Vinculum Solutions; Neeraj Chauhan · Vice President, PayU, Kailash Nadh. CTO, Zerodha and Akash Singh, Co-Founder and CTO, Observe.ai. The startups shared a brief overview of their innovative architecture and how they were leveraging the many capabilities of AWS to drive advantage to their business. While Yelo Bank was judged the India winner, inVOID, Trapyz, NIRA, KredX, Niyo, SurveySparrow and Recko were the runners-up.

In his winning pitch, Nishant Chandra, said that the startup built the neo banking stack on AWS. He also said that the services within AWS constitute a significant portion of all the functionality required to run a retail bank while also powering the banking solution.

He noted, “A digital bank stands for trust and that translates directly to security and reliability. And this is reflected in the architecture. The request origin from the customer app passes through the AWS WAF and Amazon API gateway onwards to the customer service. The stack is divided into three different sections. The AWS services handle security configurations and monitors and prevent different threat vectors and the microservices deployed on Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) offer resilience.”

He added, “Given that account ledgers are at the heart of the banking system, Amazon QLDB makes for a perfect solution for realising immutable ledger as it has inbuilt data integrity functions.”





Nishant explained that in the cardholder data environment (CDE) AWS WAF helps reduce the attack surface area and Amazon GuardDuty takes care of continuous security monitoring. “On compliance AWS Fargate emerged as the hero. It limited the scope of assessment. There is no need for Bastion hosts to manage, update or patch the servers,” he said. In his pitch he also explained how AWS services such as Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and other services brought in key benefits to the platform’s architecture. Summing up, he said, “By picking AWS services and plugging it at the right place, we were able to build a simple, elegant and secure architecture. The most important benefit of this architecture is that it reduces operational risk so that we can focus on productivity.”





Here’s a quick look at the startups that made it to the AWS Startup Architecture Challenge 2020 India Finals: