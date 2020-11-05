[Funding alert] Edtech company Udacity raises $75M in debt from Hercules Capital

By Sujata Sangwan|5th Nov 2020
The latest funding will help Udacity to continue to scale and provide global workers with the skills they need to future-proof their careers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Silicon Valley and Delhi-based Udacity, which prepares employees and students to future-proof their career, on Thursday announced that its Q3 enterprise and government bookings rose by 120 percent year-over-year, total bookings increased 80 percent year-over-year, and ARR increased 260 percent in H1 2020.


In addition, the company has reached profitability and has signed a $75 million debt facility, with Hercules Capital serving as the underwriter.


Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. The company’s programmes provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programmes consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, cybersecurity, programming, digital marketing, and product management, among other disciplines.

Edtech

Image credit: Shutterstock.

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Udemy secures $50M investment from Benesse Holdings

Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Our clients clearly understand that investing in current talent versus hiring from the outside has proven to be a far more effective way to accelerate their digital transformation strategy," said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "This new financing will help us continue to scale and provide global workers with the skills they need to future-proof their careers."

Most recently, Microsoft and Udacity launched a Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree programme. The firm also partnered with AT&T to provide 1,000 Nanodegree licences at a combined value of over $1 million to members of underserved communities.


"Given Udacity's growth, focus on sustainable business practices, and expanding reach across multiple industries, we are excited to provide this investment. We look forward to working with the company to help them sustain their impressive global growth, and continued innovation in upskilling and reskilling," added Steve Kuo, Senior Managing Director and Technology Group Head at Hercules Capital.


Udacity has raised $238 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, Drive Capital and Hercules Capital. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric now has a Mercedes

Jerlin Justus

Innovate or perish – how companies must harness these six strategic technologies

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] AI-based recruitment platform TurboHire raises seed funding of $1M

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Top takeaways from Sequoia's Shailendra Singh's talk at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How organisations can empower their workforce to stay connected in the future

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] AI-based recruitment platform TurboHire raises seed funding of $1M

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Grocery tech startup Gully Network raises $1.2M pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] AR/VR hardware startup AjnaLens raises $1M from MHD group, others

Sujata Sangwan

Mapmygenome launches COVID testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Trisha Medhi

Ansr acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm FastNext

Press Trust of India