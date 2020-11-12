[Funding alert] Footwear brand Rapawalk raises $300K from Inflection Point Ventures

By Sujata Sangwan|12th Nov 2020
Bengaluru-based startup Rapawalk will use the funding towards scaling up its business.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rapawalk, a Bengaluru-based online footwear brand that offers a personalised service to its customers, has raised $300,000 in a seed funding round led by angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

 

The startup said the funds raised in this round will be focused towards scaling up its business. Rapawalk plans to continue expanding its online business for the coming 12-15 months and also offer an omnichannel shopping experience to its customers.

''Rapawalk, being in the D2C segment, offers a great personalised footwear design and shopping experience while managing the entire customer journey. Their light inventory business model and continued growth path on online platforms stands Rapawalk in good stead to reach further heights,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, IPV.

Started in 2018, IPV has invested more than Rs 100 crore across 40+ startups.

Rapawalk

Rapawalk Founders (L-R): Kashif Mohammad and Aravind Maddireddy

ALSO READ

WATCH: Online shoe startup Rapawalk wants to get a foot in the door with its handcrafted offerings


The digital footwear brand, founded in 2018 by IIM-Ahmedabad alumni Kashif Mohammad and Aravind Maddireddy, counts marquee investors like Raveen Sastry, Co-founder Myntra; Sanjay Ramakrishnan, former Marketing Chief, Myntra; and Ravi Garikipati, former CTO, Flipkart, among others.

 

Kashif Mohammad, Co-founder and CEO, Rapawalk said, 

“Personalisation is the future of Fashion. We want to give ultimate power to every customer to create their own footwear, thereby giving them immersive shopping experience. Footwear shopping always had inherent challenge related to fitting, we at Rapawalk are driven by the vision to make footwear for all foot shape and sizes.”

Since its inception, the company claims to have recorded a 15X growth in sales volume in the last financial year, with a 40 percent cumulative monthly growth rate.

 

According to the startup, footwear in India is currently a $6 billion+ market growing at a fast 14.5 percent on a yearly basis. Branded footwear is only 45 percent of the market and is outpacing the unbranded footwear at a 19 percent YoY growth. Online penetration of the footwear sales stands at a small 11 percent, but experiencing an accelerated growth of 27 percent YoY.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus 3.0 of Rs 2.65 lakh crore

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
American Express India CEO on navigating COVID-19; CleverTap's Malay Harsha on the importance of customer retention
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Steering clear of spam: Agnibha Nath of SendX lists tips for email marketers

Anju Ann Mathew

[TechSparks 2020] Key steps needed to help Indian app makers build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’

Bhavya Kaushal

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus 3.0 of Rs 2.65 lakh crore

Thimmaya Poojary

Share how technology helped you survive and thrive in the pandemic & win a chance for exclusive mentorship from industry experts

Team YS

PUBG Mobile to be back in India soon; parent commits $100M investment in India

Rashi Varshney

Factories of the future: Why is hyper-automation still a dream?

Nikhil Ramaswamy

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details