[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Prescribe raises Rs 1 Cr from Titan Capital, others

By Sujata Sangwan|18th Nov 2020
The funds will be used by the Chennai-based startup to grow the sales team, engage in strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and HIS providers in order to reach 500+ hospitals in six months.
Healthtech startup Prescribe has raised Rs 1 crore in seed funding round led by Titan Capital and other marquee investors including AngelList syndicate and Curofy founders. 


The funds will be used by the Chennai-based startup to grow the sales team, engage in strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and HIS providers in order to reach 500+ hospitals in six months.

“India has a huge divide in terms of care provided in the rural areas and there is a huge push by the government to solve this with the new NDHM policies. We are at the forefront to provide digital tools required to enable world class medical care in every village of the country. This will help us to make every effort to identify challenges in the Indian healthcare industry and solve them with technology,” said Nived Narayanan, Co-founder and CEO, Prescribe.
Prescribe is a healthtech startup offering a shopify model for healthcare institutions like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, labs etc.


The company provides services to hospitals by leveraging online platforms like WhatsApp and helping them to increase revenue, increase efficiencies and customer delight. Its AI-based platform enables interaction between hospital/clinic administration, doctors and patients without the need of downloading any new app. It enables healthcare institutions to manage patients, increase medicine sales and lab bookings.

 

Prescribe entered the healthcare space in 2018 post conducting one-on-one interviews with 300+ doctors across India and now its services are trusted by 50+ hospitals, including five of the largest hospital chains in the country.


Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said,

"Prescribe has really done a commendable job of bringing hospital OPDs online and giving better access to patients. With everything transforming to digital, especially amidst COVID-19, Prescribe is very relevant for the healthcare industry. We are really impressed with the thought process and vision of the team in providing healthcare solutions by leveraging technology.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

