[Funding alert] Technology-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures invests in deep-tech startup Steradian Semiconductors

By Press Trust of India|4th Nov 2020
This investment will be used by Steradian Semiconductors to accelerate product development and scale up in the global markets.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A SEBI registered early stage technology-focused VC fund, Inflexor Technology Fund on Wednesday announced its first investment in a deep tech startup Steradian Semiconductors that is developing 4D imaging radar solutions for Autonomous Vehicles with their patented and proprietary IP. 


This investment will be used by Steradian Semiconductors to accelerate product development and scale up in the global markets.


Commenting on the investment, Venkat Vallabhaneni, Managing Partner, Inflexor Ventures said,

“Steradian team comes with experience in building and scaling technology products with global companies. As the world moves towards higher levels of automation, we see their technology play a vital role in the automotive industry. With our focus on backing companies with deep tech and technology IP that can scale globally from India, we feel Steradian is poised for its next stage of growth and we are excited to partner with them.”

ALSO READ

Inflexor Ventures marks first close of Rs 500 Cr technology fund

A sector-agnostic fund, Inflexor Ventures that invests in Pre-Series A to Series A+stages in B2B/Enterprise startups in September had marked the first close at Rs 230 crore. The fund has a target corpus of Rs 500 crore (plus green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore) which it plans to raise over the next few months from domestic and international investors. 


Founded in 2016 by Gireesh Rajendran, Ashish Lachhwani, Apu Sivadas, Rakesh Kumar and Alok Joshi, Steradian Semiconductors develops high-resolution 4D imaging radar solution which can be deployed in automobiles as well as for traffic monitoring.


Steradian has opened a new world of safe autonomous driving systems with its innovative and commercially viable radar solution. Our customers and commercial partners have validated the solution on-field in trials and endorsed the capability of our high-resolution imaging radar technology. We are also excited to partner with Inflexor which shares our vision and will bring lot of experience and value add to us," added Gireesh Rajendran, Co-founder and CEO at Steradian Semiconductors Pvt Ltd.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric now has a Mercedes

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] EV services startup CHARGE+ZONE raises $3M in pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Tech30 Special Mention] This B2B startup aims to introduce Uber-like pricing model for the airline industry

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tomorrow Capital exits Mumbai-based generic drugs seller ZenoHealth

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] EV services startup CHARGE+ZONE raises $3M in pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts

Trisha Medhi

Paytm strengthens credit offerings in tie-up with SBI Card for contactless credit cards

Aparajita Saxena

[TechSparks 2020] Narrative from the heart has to mix with the substance of your business plan, says Anup Jain, MD, Orios Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

[TechSparks 2020] Investing in rare earth elements: How India can enable a fourth industrial revolution

Rashi Varshney

Amazon expands its online food delivery in parts of Bengaluru and Delhi

Sindhu Kashyaap