[Funding alert] Leena AI raises $8M in Series A round led by Greycroft

US and Delhi-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform Leena AI on Tuesday announced $8 million Series A financing led by Greycroft to expand its go-to-market programmes and accelerate product development.





The round also included a personal investment from Adam Miller, Founder of Cornerstone OnDemand, Alan Patricof, Chairman of Greycroft, and Jim Moffatt, ex-Chairman/CEO of Deloitte Consulting. In conjunction with the funding, Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft, will be joining Leena AI's board.





The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world’s top enterprises to modernise their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience.

“This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights and become the Siri for enterprise employees,” said Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Leena AI.

The latest funding round brings the total amount raised by the firm to $10 million





According to the company, with Leena AI, companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities.





Founded in 2018, the company plays well with 20 plus platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday, and Microsoft Office 365, and companies like Nestle, Puma, AirAsia, Coca-cola, Lafarge Holcim, and Abbott rely on the platform.

“Leena AI has created a scalable AI platform that solves critical requests for all employees and provides them with a single access point for all of their critical HR needs,” added Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft.

Over the past nine months, Leena AI has grown the team to 75 people and brought on more than 100 enterprise customers, including Lafarge Holcim, Abbott, Coca-Cola, AirAsia, Vodafone, Sony Pictures, etc. During this time, Leena AI claims to have added more than 150,000 employees to its platform and grew revenue 350 percent.