[Funding news] Rainmatter Capital invests Rs 10 Cr in ERPNext

By Sindhu Kashyaap|24th Nov 2020
Zerodha-backed fintech fund and incubator Rainmatter has invested Rs 10 crore in ERPNext, the biggest Free and Open Source (FOSS) project out of India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based Zerodha's fintech fund and incubator Rainmatter has invested Rs 10 crore in ERPNext, the Free and Open Source (FOSS) project out of India, and one of the biggest FOSS ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system in the world.


According to a press statement shared by Rainmatter, the teams at Zerodha and ERPNext also created FOSS United, a non-profit foundation to promote and encourage innovative FOSS projects like ERPNext to be built in India.


Founded 10 years ago, ERPNext was developed as a system to help Rushabh Mehta, its Founder and CEO, to manage his family business. The platform has since been bootstrapped. As per the press statement, the team of technologists and FOSS developers are looking to expand to non-tech arenas such as sales and consulting to cater to the growing list of enterprises and B2B customers. 


The platform is a customisable ERP solution that has several modules — from inventory management, payroll, sales and support CRM, to HR and employee wellness. ERPNext is built on top of the Frappe Python framework which allows one to customise and build complex workflows and business applications.

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Rainmatter invests Rs 3.5 Cr in fixed-income investment startup GoldenPi


Rushabh Mehta, Founder and CEO, ERPNext said in the press statement, "We are delighted with the support we have received from Rainmatter Capital and Zerodha. This is a strong signal of the arrival of ERPNext as an alternative to the large, expensive and proprietary ERP products. ERPNext is powerful, scalable, and 100 percent Open Source and with the investment we will continue investing in the product and the community."

He added, "We believe this can transform the global landscape of enterprise software. Our collaboration with Zerodha extends beyond ERPNext and through FOSS United, we are committed to support FOSS projects and community in India. The world needs a lot more Free and Open Source software and we are aligned to position India as an impactful contributor on the global Open Source map”

The platform is offered as a hosted cloud solution for businesses with competitive prices, and for those with the technological capacity, it is available as a truly free and open-source system (GPL licensed) to adapt, install, and self-manage.


Kailash Nadh, Chief Technology Officer, Rainmatter and Zerodha, added “ERPNext has played a significant role in helping us rapidly build and scale the Zerodha technology stack into the largest stock broking platform in India. We are very happy to be able to support ERPNext, the best FOSS project out of India, and also make this investment into the FOSS ecosystem here, a rare event in itself.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Tata Group buyout of Bigbasket could close by the end of the month; Alibaba may exit: CNBC

Aparajita Saxena

Elon Musk becomes second richest person globally as he overtakes Bill Gates

Thimmaya Poojary

Backed by Unacademy founders, this edtech startup is democratising software development education in India

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Learn how to code through animation; Here's what the future holds for fintech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard

Trisha Medhi

Edtech startup upGrad acquires The Gate Academy, says this is the first of many M&As

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] CARS24 joins unicorn club after raising $200M in latest round

Aparajita Saxena

Apply to the Cloud Achievers’ Award 2020 and give your cloud innovation the recognition it deserves

Team YS

Hopefully DCGI will give EUA for Oxford's vaccine immediately after MHRA nod, says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Press Trust of India

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter