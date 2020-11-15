Why gaming can be a massive job creator in India; Zomato raises $195 million
Gaming can create 10 lakh jobs in India
Manish Agarwal of Nazara Technologies discussed the future of gaming, adding that the sector can open several job opportunities.
Zomato raises $195M, valuation touches $3.6B
Foodtech unicorn Zomato raised $195 million (about Rs 1,455.4 crore) in funding from six investors including Luxor and Steadview.
How a pet dog led to the start of Dozee
Dozee, founded by Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, claims to be India’s first contactless remote health monitoring startup.
Creating the next generation of personal mobility
EV startup Calamus has launched an e-bike that comes with GPS tracking, multiple anti-theft features, and integrated support.
Trends accelerating new-age D2C brands in India
Mohit Sadaani of The Moms Co, Aman Gupta of BoAt, and Vinay Singh of Fireside Ventures discuss trends helping new brands.
What can help retailers take the omnichannel path
Mayur Purandar, VP - Enterprise Architecture, Lowe's, explained what it takes to build a lasting omnichannel retail platform.
How Supreme Incubator helps startups succeed
Eight startups from Supreme Incubator, founded by Tanvi and Disha Singla have graduated, with 12 more in the current programme.
Agritech startups' founders list opportunities
The founders of agritech startups DeHaat, Ninjacart, VeGrow, and WayCool discuss the untapped opportunities in the sector.
