Why gaming can be a massive job creator in India; Zomato raises $195 million

By Team YS|15th Nov 2020
Manish Agarwal of Nazara Technologies discussed the future of gaming, adding that the sector can open several job opportunities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gaming can create 10 lakh jobs in India

TechSparks - Nazara Technologies

Manish Agarwal, Nazara Technologies

Manish Agarwal of Nazara Technologies discussed the future of gaming, adding that the sector can open several job opportunities.


Zomato raises $195M, valuation touches $3.6B

zomato

Foodtech unicorn Zomato raised $195 million (about Rs 1,455.4 crore) in funding from six investors including Luxor and Steadview.


How a pet dog led to the start of Dozee

Dozee

Dozee Co-founders

Dozee, founded by Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, claims to be India’s first contactless remote health monitoring startup.


Creating the next generation of personal mobility

Calamus, India Tech Park, CES 2020

Calamus at India Tech Park at CES 2020

EV startup Calamus has launched an e-bike that comes with GPS tracking, multiple anti-theft features, and integrated support.


Trends accelerating new-age D2C brands in India

D2C Panel


Mohit Sadaani of The Moms Co, Aman Gupta of BoAt, and Vinay Singh of Fireside Ventures discuss trends helping new brands.


What can help retailers take the omnichannel path

lowe

Mayur Purandar, VP - Enterprise Architecture, Lowe's, explained what it takes to build a lasting omnichannel retail platform.


How Supreme Incubator helps startups succeed

supreme incubator

Tanvi and Disha Singla - Founders of Supreme Incubator

Eight startups from Supreme Incubator, founded by Tanvi and Disha Singla have graduated, with 12 more in the current programme.


Agritech startups' founders list opportunities

agritech

Rice fields in South India

The founders of agritech startups DeHaat, Ninjacart, VeGrow, and WayCool discuss the untapped opportunities in the sector.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Matrix Moments] From financing to insurance, DeHaat, Ninjacart, VeGrow, WayCool founders list opportunities in agritech

Salonie Ganju

Zomato raises $195M in funding from 6 investors, valuation touches $3.6B

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

How MoEngage, powered by AWS, is processing 1 trillion data points monthly to drive insight-led customer engagement

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Why gaming can be a massive job creator in India; Zomato raises $195 million
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

After Meesho and Unacademy, PharmEasy gives employees $3M ESOPs buyback option

Sindhu Kashyaap

From passion to compassion: artist messages on how to find meaning

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: India is finding light in the darkness with simple, small-scale celebrations this Diwali

Asha Chowdary

A new lens to measure cybersecurity risks and the need to reimagine cyber consciousness

Rahul Tyagi

[TechSparks 2020] Building Aatmanirbhar villages needs collaborative efforts and a focus on agricultural economy

Anju Ann Mathew

[Podcast] Koramangala diaries: Exploring the first 500 days of Swiggy

Anand Daniel