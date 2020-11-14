Zomato raises $195M in funding from 6 investors, valuation touches $3.6B

By Press Trust of India|14th Nov 2020
Zomato, which competes aggressively with Prosus-backed Swiggy in the Indian market plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Info Edge on Friday said its investee company Zomato has raised $195 million (about Rs 1,455.4 crore) in funding from six investors including Luxor, Kora and Steadview, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.6 billion.

"Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fundraise of $195 million from six different investors... the transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

Upon closing of the fund raise, Info Edge's shareholding in Zomato shall stand reduced to about 20.8 percent on fully converted and diluted basis, it added.


Comments from Zomato could not be elicited immediately.


Of the $195 million, $60 million was raised from Luxor Capital Group LP, through its different investment vehicles.


$50 million came from Kora Management LP , through its investment vehicle Kora Investments I LLC and/or any of its affiliates, the filing said.


Mirae Asset , through its investment vehicle Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Investment Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates, invested $40 million, it added.


Steadview Capital and Bow Wave Capital Management LP each invested $20 million, while $5 million came from Baillie Gifford & Co ,through its investment vehicle Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc and/or any of its affiliates, the filing said.

In September, Info Edge had informed the stock exchanges about Zomato raising $160 million (about Rs 1,173 crore) in funding from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings subsidiary, MacRitchie Investments, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.3 billion.
yourstory-zomato

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Zomato raises $52M from US-based Kora Investments, to raise more before IPO

Post the September transaction, Info Edge's shareholding in Zomato was at 22.2 percent.


Zomato - which competes aggressively with Prosus-backed Swiggy in the Indian market - plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had told its employees at that time.


The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Earlier this year, Zomato acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give the ride hailing company 9.99 percent stake in Zomato.

Interestingly, in May this year, Amazon India threw its hat in the ring and announced the launch of its food delivery operations in select parts of Bengaluru.


Zomato and Swiggy had seen their business being impacted by the COVID-19-induced lockdown. During this time, Zomato and Swiggy ventured into the area of grocery delivery. With the easing of lockdown, the companies have been seeing demand returning on these platforms.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

How MoEngage, powered by AWS, is processing 1 trillion data points monthly to drive insight-led customer engagement

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Will this Diwali light hopes of recovery for MSMEs in India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Gaming can create 10 lakh jobs in India in the next 5 years, says Nazara Technologies’ Manish Agarwal

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance to invest $50M in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Press Trust of India

How MoEngage, powered by AWS, is processing 1 trillion data points monthly to drive insight-led customer engagement

Team YS

From launch to growth: how sisters Tanvi and Disha Singla bootstrapped Supreme Incubator to help startups succeed

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Can build edtech products? Join the growing market with these openings

Shreya Ganguly

[TechSparks 2020] What makes India a booming market for new-age D2C brands?

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details