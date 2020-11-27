Inspiring quotes by cricketer-turned entrepreneur Suresh Raina on his 34th birthday

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has turned 34 today. Born in 1986, the left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler from Uttar Pradesh officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on August 15, 2020.





Raina started his cricket innings in 2005 at the age of 19, and was also a part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011. He has played close to 325 matches for India across ODIs, T20s, and Test matches, and is also one of the highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented two franchises — Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions — over the past 11 years.

The former player from Uttar Pradesh is also an ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat initiative.

On his 34th birthday, Raina also pledged to do a series of philanthropic activities in association with his NGO, the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF), named after his daughter. The foundation aims to empower adolescent girls and women to teach them about reproductive and sexual wellness.





Raina’s wife Priyanka, a co-founder of the foundation, kicked off his birthday week by inaugurating the upgraded drinking water facility, separate toilets for boys and girls, hand washing, dish washing area, and smart classrooms at Govt Composite Middle School, Noor Nagar Sihani, Ghaziabad, as part of the joint project of Gracia Raina Foundation and Yuva Unstoppable.

According to a statement, the initiative will ensure health and hygiene to over 10,000 children studying in these schools.

Suresh Raina (Source: Twitter)

In February this year, the Raina and his wife also turned entrepreneurs and launched a premium all-natural baby care brand – Maaté.





YourStory takes a look at some of the inspirational quotes by the former Indian cricketer that are likely to inspire people amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





"Sometimes, you might feel ki mujhse nahi hoga (I can't do it), and those things can make you stop, but you have to hang in there. That is what builds character in tough times."

"Sometimes, circumstances are such that you start doubting your own ability. But you need to come out of your comfort zone, and that needs effort."

“It always seems impossible until it is done.”





“When you’re a successful person there will be friends, people, and VIPs rallying around you. When you’re down and out, you’re alone. That’s why it’s important to be a good person.”





“If you work hard, it won't go waste, as recognition will come to you at some stage, whether in studies or sports. You need to have good intentions and intent to move ahead in life as well as in sports.”