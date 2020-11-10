Japan's SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

By Press Trust of India|10th Nov 2020
SoftBank, which invests in an array of companies, has sold the US carrier Sprint, as well as British IoT company Arm. It has also sold some of its stake in Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba to raise cash for more investments.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said on Monday it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value.

The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019.

SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5 percent to 1.35 trillion yen, or $13 billion, from 1.29 trillion yen.


SoftBank's Vision Fund also has become profitable recently.


SoftBank, which invests in an array of companies, has sold US carrier Sprint, as well as British IoT company Arm. It has also sold some its stake in Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba to raise cash for more investments.


Sprint merged with T-Mobile in April, which means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank's group or earnings.


The company's chief executive, Masayoshi Son, has described hardships from the coronavirus pandemic to those of the Great Depression.


But the crisis has proven to be a plus for some technology companies as people stuck at home gear up to work remotely and shop online.

Some startups SoftBank has banked on have played out better than others.
softbank

ALSO READ

[Jobs roundup] Join the SoftBank-backed eyewear startup Lenskart with these openings

Office-sharing company WeWork also slammed earnings last year. But SoftBank still has hopes for WeWork's potential in some markets such as Japan, where interest remains even with the pandemic.


SoftBank also has investments in Yahoo! Japan and the Pepper companion robot, and in its SoftBank mobile carrier in Japan, the first to offer the iPhone in Japan.


In another development, Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra including three more internal directors steps down from the board in order to make way for external members and better its corporate governance according to company statement.


Along with Misra, Marcelo Claure, chief operating officer; Katsunori Sago, chief strategy officer; and Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will also leave the board.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

US President-elect Joe Biden appoints two Indian origin doctors to his COVID-19 advisory board

Shreya Ganguly

Apple's 'One More Thing' event to go live in a few hours. Here's what to expect

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India vacays in Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi this Diwali: OYO

Rashi Varshney

How assistive technologies can become a gateway to learning

Team YS

These serial entrepreneurs decided to launch a borderless incubator programme to help emerging startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

Apple's 'One More Thing' event to go live in a few hours. Here's what to expect

Rashi Varshney

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Ratan Tata invests in healthtech startup iKure

Debolina Biswas