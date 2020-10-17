[Jobs roundup] Join the SoftBank-backed eyewear startup Lenskart with these openings

Lenskart was founded in 2010 with a mission to provide vision to India. A leading eyewear company in India, its products now range from prescription eyewear and branded contact lenses to sunglasses.

Though it started as an online company, Lenskart now has about 600 retail stores and is planning to add more.

Last December, SoftBank invested $275 million in the startup from its second ‘Vision Fund’, marking the Masayoshi Son-led group’s first investment in India from Vision Fund II.





Apart from SoftBank, the company is backed by investors including IDG Ventures, Unilazer Ventures, and TPG Capital. Lenskart claims to have grown more than 200 percent year on year in the last two years.

The company is now open for hiring. If you are someone who wishes to join the Lenskart family, then here are some openings for you:

User Experience Designer

Experience needed: not specified





This role requires the individual to envision how people experience Lenskart products and bring that vision to life in a way that feels inspired and refined. The candidate will have to translate requirements into engaging interactive experiences that create meaningful product design. They will be partnering with product in the creation of personas, user journey maps, information architecture models, wireframes, prototypes, visual design, and conducting user research. They are expected to bring UX/UI experience to raise the bar and elevate the product design, and need to design new patterns and standards.





For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Experience needed: 3-10 years





The individual will be managing Lenskart 's products and primarily be responsible for ensuring that the product is aligned with the short-term tactical and long-term strategic goals of the company. They will be working with an experienced team of engineers, content writers, animators, and designers to take the product through multiple successful releases. They will have to ensure that the release is effective and on time. The candidate needs to come up with product strategies that are substantiated with real user interactions and data analytics.





For more information, click here.

iOS Developer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The company is looking for someone who can design and build advanced applications for the iOS platform, and gateway services using Objective C, Swift, NodeJs, Python, and more. The candidate will have to collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and ship new features. They are required to unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability as well as work on bug fixing and improving application performance.





For more information, click here.

Software Development Engineer

Experience needed: not specified





The primary responsibility of a software development engineer at Lenskart include translation of complex functional requirements into technical requirements, implementing, and maintaining a coherent and progressive development strategy for the product line. They will be responsible for the overall software development life cycle. The candidate needs to design, develop, and maintain complex systems using best-of-the-breed development practices and technology. They also need to collaborate with other technology and business teams within the organisation to provide efficient robust solutions to the problems.





For more information, click here.

Purchase Head

Experience needed: 13 years





Lenskart is looking for purchase and procurement head to join as a part of its senior management team and support its eyewear manufacturing operations. This position will be completely responsible for all direct purchase and procurement of glasses, frames materials, packaging material, consumables, and capex procurement at the warehouse cum plant material planning and management. The candidate will be responsible for improving the overall packaging by understanding packaging cost, design, quality inventory management, vendor management, and negotiation with suppliers.





For more information, click here.