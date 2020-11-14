[Jobs Roundup] Can build edtech products? Join the growing market with these openings

By Shreya Ganguly|14th Nov 2020
If you are someone who has experience in building web-based products, check out this curated job openings for product manager for the growing edtech sector
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has undeniably provided a massive boost to the Indian education sector. While the digital disruption in the education sector had been underway since the last few years, COVID- 19 changed the education scenario almost overnight due to pandemic-led lockdown.


With an increasing demand for edtech services, the startups saw a massive increase in user base, funding deals and revenue growth. According to YourStory Research, edtech was India’s second-most funded sector after fintech and financial services in H1 2020.

According to the research, over $714 million in funding was raised by edtech startups across 46 deals compared to $158 million across 20 deals in H1 2019. This amounts to almost 4.5X growth over the year.

The edtech majors including BYJU’S, Unacademy, Vedantu, WhiteHat Jr have raised funding this year. The startups are now on a hiring spree and are looking to hire product managers to scale up their solutions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

So, if you are someone who has what it takes to fuel the growing sector, create innovative solutions and help the Indian edtech sector take a plight, then check out YourStory’s curated list of job openings for you.

Principal Product Manager

BYJU’S

Experience Needed: Over 6 years


Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn BYJU’s is looking for an experienced and senior product manager to oversee multiple product lines and design product visions aligned with the company’s vision to make learning fun for students.


The manager will be responsible for leading a product app or function and work with internal stakeholders to build the product vision. The applicant will also need to drive the product development process from conception through design, release and iteration. They will also lead initiatives across user feedback, research, design, development and acting as the ‘voice of the customer'. Candidates with experience in delivering innovative B2C products, with a focus on user experience are encouraged to apply.


For more information, click here.

AVP/Director/Senior Manager — Product

Toppr

Experience Needed: Over 8 years


Toppr is looking for senior product leaders to join their team at Hyderabad to shape the software platform and provide a seamless learning experience to the students.


The applicants are required to maintain strategic product roadmaps and daily backlogs and


ensure timely delivery of enhancements to Toppr's core platforms by collaborating with multiple teams. They need to create personalised learning modules to help students learn better and conceptualise new products after understanding customer needs.


BE/BTech graduates from IITs, BITS, NITs, and other Tier-I colleges with experience in working at agile software companies or startups may be preferred for the role.


For more information, click here.

Product Manager/Senior Product Manager (B2C)

Vedantu

Experience Needed: Mid-Senior


Vedantu is searching for an experienced product manager to help the company improve its product and customer experience.


The applicant will be responsible for working with product development teams to deliver solutions. The candidate will also work with business leaders, customer service, operational, legal, compliance and finance teams to ensure alignment with product goals. The manager will also be responsible for prioritisation, trade-offs among customer experience, performance and operational support load.


Candidates with experience in building and managing products and have contributed to the complete journey of product development to launching it to the market, are encouraged to apply for this position.


For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager

Unacademy

Experience Needed: Over 4 years


Unacademy is actively recruiting an experienced product manager for leading one of the several product verticals in the company.


The senior product manager you will need to interact with other key stakeholders for the research, design, and development process and build the product vision, iterate the product and partner on execution. The candidate will also be responsible for shaping product strategy and roadmap and building scalable solutions.


B.Tech and MBA graduates with good communication skills and experience in building high-impact products at scale in B2C internet or e-commerce companies are preferred candidates for this position.


For more information, click here.

Product Manager

WhiteHat Jr

Experience Needed: 2-5 years


Mumbai-based edtech startup, WhiteHat Jr is looking for a product manager to lead their multiple inter-dependent work-streams.


The candidate will be responsible for complete end-to-end product design for a web-based edtech platform with in-market results. The applicant will need to create a platform which will appeal to children of 6-14 age and also be educational. The product is expected to expand globally in three months so it should have aesthetics which can transcend cultural boundaries and deliver a global experience.


Candidates with experience in building B2C web products are encouraged to apply for this role.


For more information, click here.

